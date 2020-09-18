Teen outlined chilling plan to track down and kill mother

A deeply troubled teenager has described how she would murder her mother after she is released from the secure unit where she is currently being held.

The High Court heard the 18-year-old gave “a chilling description” of her intentions during a meeting on Wednesday with her guardian ad litem and a Tusla aftercare manager.

This involved identifying the address, how she would gain entry and what she would do.

Her mother has already fled her home and relocated to another part of the country due to the potential risk posed to her. Other women are also considered to be at risk.

Following an application from Tusla, High Court President Mary Irvine directed that a contemporaneous note of the disturbing conversation, as well as a document summarising the views of psychiatrists, be supplied to gardaí.

The 18-year-old was initially detained as a child, but can no longer be legally held against her wishes. Her case has exposed significant gaps in Irish mental health laws.

Ms Justice Irvine has signalled she will be left with no option but to lift the orders under which the teenager is being detained next Monday.

“I am terribly fearful for what may happen her mother and other women if the detention orders are lifted next Monday. But I just don’t see what the alternatives are,” she said.

Although the teenager suffers from a personality disorder, it does not fall within the parameters of the Mental Health Act.

Tusla applied to have her made a ward of court, a move which would have allowed for her continued detention, possibly in a secure unit abroad.

But the teenager contested the application and it was withdrawn last week when fresh psychiatric evaluations found she had capacity to function and make decisions independently.

To avoid her precipitous discharge into the community, Tusla organised a voluntary non-secure care placement for her. This was rejected by the teenager after she briefly visited the facility during the week. She is concerned the placement will not address childhood trauma she has been treated for.

Tusla has previously made contact with 36 other services, but none were willing or able to give her a placement.

The child and family agency considers the case the most difficult ever encountered by the care system.

Certain aspects of the case cannot be disclosed due to reporting restrictions.

During lengthy exchanges with the teenager’s counsel, John Fitzgerald SC, Ms Justice Irvine observed that there was a placement available, but his client was refusing to take it.

“She is refusing to even go and try it,” the judge said.

“It has been her decisions that have taken us to this point.”

Mr Fitzgerald indicated he would be seeking to argue that the court’s wardship jurisdiction could be expanded to include a person such as his client. This may have to be done in fresh proceedings.

Ms Justice Irvine said she was not going to embark on a hearing as to the court’s jurisdiction on wardship. She said Mr Fitzgerald’s client had already “eschewed the court’s wardship jurisdiction”.

Barry O’Donnell SC, for Tusla, said it was strongly opposed to any continued detention beyond Monday.

He said the teenager’s continued presence was putting the secure unit’s registration with HIQA in jeopardy.

Mr O’Donnell said Tusla considered the onward placement it had arranged to be the “only suitable and appropriate available aftercare option”.

The matter returns to court on Monday.

Online Editors