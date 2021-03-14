Teen killed and two injured in single vehicle Mayo crash

The collision occured at Corha, Castlebar at 11:50pm last night.

A teenage male has been killed after the car he was driving was involved in a single vehicle collision in Castlebar, Mayo, last night.

A male passenger in his teens is in a serious condition in Mayo General Hospital while another passenger, a male in his 20s, is also receiving treatment for injuries sustained.

The single vehicle collision occurred at approximately 11:50pm at Corha on the Newport Road in Castlebar, Co.Mayo.

All three occupants of the car were taken from the scene to Mayo General Hospital, where the driver of the car passed away earlier this morning.

The Castlebar to Newport road (R311) is currently closed in order to facilitate a forensic collision investigation and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), who were travelling in the area between 11:40pm – 12.00am to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.





