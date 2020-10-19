Teen in serious condition following stabbing incident in Carlow

A teen male has sustained serious injuries following a stabbing in Carlow overnight.

Another teen male has been arrested in connection with the stabbing that has left the victim with serious injuries in St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny.

Gardaí were called to the scene at the Fairways estate in Carlow at approximately 4:30am this morning following reports of the assault.

A Garda spokesperson said: “A male in his teens suffered apparent stab wounds and was taken to St Luke's Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. Another male teen was arrested and conveyed to Carlow Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act, 1984.”

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information on the incident to contact Gardaí in Carlow.

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors