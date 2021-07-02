Teen hospitalised in Tipperary assault, Gardaí appeal for witnesses

A man in his late teens is being treated for serious injuries after he was assaulted in Thurles, Co Tipperary, on Sunday.

The serious assault occurred between the hours of 11pm on Sunday, June 27, and 12:30am on Monday June 28, at Upperchurch Village in Thurles, County Tipperary.

The injured man was taken to Cork University Hospital where he is currently being treated for serious injuries.

No arrests have been made to date and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí at Thurles are appealing for any witnesses to this assault to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users (who may have camera footage) that were travelling in the Upperchurch Village area between the hours of 11pm on Sunday, 27th June, 2021, and 12:30am on Monday, 28th June, 2021, to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.



