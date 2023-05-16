Teen girl accused of using rock to assault care worker is on 18-month waiting list for mental health services, court hears

The man (48) was granted bail despite garda objections. Stock image — ©

A teenage girl accused of using a rock in a serious assault on a care worker is on an 18-month waiting list for adolescent mental health services in the community, a court has heard.

The girl, in her mid-teens and the subject of a care order, appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court today.

She had pleaded guilty to assault causing harm at a secure therapeutic children’s facility.

Judge Paul Kelly noted the girl had not engaged with the Probation Service, which he had asked to draft a pre-sentence report to assist the court.

Defence solicitor Brian Keenan said the girl still struggled with issues. He asked the judge to particularly note that the teen had been in special care for two years when three months is the normal amount of time for such a placement.

She remains in care but has been moved to a residential home and spends some days with her family weekly.

The court heard she was also struggling with the death of a close family member but had engaged with some services in the community.

However, the judge heard a referral was made to Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAHMS), but there was an 18-month waiting list for her appointment.

Judge Kelly said that was “a very worrying length of time”, and he adjourned the case until June for Tusla’s legal representatives to be contacted to assist the court about CAHMS.

In an outline of the garda evidence, Judge Kelly heard that an issue arose in the care home.

It was alleged the girl, who cannot be identified, threw a rock at the care staff member, hitting her on the head, causing her a laceration.

The staff member “fell to the ground” and was “knocked out”.

The court heard the woman “lost consciousness for a short period” before being hospitalised.

The complainant was treated with painkillers but did not require stitches.

Judge Kelly noted that a medical report was unavailable, and the court did not have proof that the woman was unconscious.

However, she has provided a victim impact statement.