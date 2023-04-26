Teen charged in Garda probe into fatal stabbing of Thomas Dooley in Kerry

The suspect, in his late teens, was arrested following the death of Mr Dooley (43)

A man who was arrested this morning by gardaí investigating the death of Thomas 'Tommy' Dooley in a fatal stabbing at Rathass Cemetery, Tralee, Co Kerry last year has been charged.

The suspect, in his late teens, was arrested following the death of Mr Dooley (43) who had been attending the burial of a Kerry mother-of-five on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

He is due to appear before Tralee District Court this morning.

Mr Dooley’s wife Siobhan was also treated at University Hospital Kerry for slash-type injuries she suffered during the fatal attack on her husband but was discharged the following day.

Mr Dooley resided in Killarney but had lived for a period in Cork.

He was laid to rest in his wife Siobhan’s hometown of Tullamore where a large crowd of family and friends gathered to pay their last respects.

Inside the Church of the Assumption wreaths with photos of Tommy Dooley with family members and another spelling out ‘husband’ adorned the altar.

Pall bearers carried his coffin, draped with a Kerry flag through the church gates and after Mass was brought to his final resting place at Clonminch Cemetery.

A number of men have already been charged in relation to the incident and have appeared in court.

Gardaí have previously appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident at Rathass on October 5 to contact them.