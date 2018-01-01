Teen burglary suspect helped to flee hospital

Gardaí were last night searching for a 16-year-old burglary suspect who escaped from hospital in the capital before investigators were able to question him about a crash on the N7.

The boy, who was being treated for a head injury, was sprung from Tallaght Hospital by his associates at 2pm on Saturday.

The youth is believed to be one of four teenagers in a car that crashed on the N7 on Thursday. Three were arrested while the injured 16-year-old was taken to hospital - he was deemed not fit for interview due to his head injury. A second 16-year-old appeared in court on Friday on charges relating to the crash.

The juvenile, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was before judge Desmond Zaidan at a special sitting at Naas District Court. The youth, who is from Tallaght, Dublin, was charged with dangerous driving; driving without a licence or insurance; and possession of articles with intent to commit burglary.

Garda Kevin Williamson gave evidence that when charged the defendant made no reply. Judge Zaidan asked Gda Williamson for the particulars of the allegations, and he said that gardaí had gone to the N7 because they were aware of a suspicious vehicle in the area. He said a vehicle was stopped by gardaí, but it drove away when approached.

He said the vehicle crashed into another car after driving away. "There were four young men in the car that was in collision with another car. One young man remained at the scene, injured, and the other three fled on foot before being arrested," he told Judge Zaidan.

There was no objection to bail based on strict conditions agreed with the defendant's barrister Gerard Kennedy.

The youth was released on his own bond of €100. He also has to carry a phone with him on which gardaí can contact him at any time.

He has to observe a curfew between 9pm and 8am and sign on daily at Tallaght Garda Station between 4pm and 6pm. The judge also made it a condition of bail that he not drive any vehicle for which a licence is required.

He is due back before Athy court on January 9. The other two youths arrested in the same incident were released on Thursday night with a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

