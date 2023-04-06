Teen boy dies following road accident involving a bus in Longford town

A young man tragically knocked down and killed by a Bus Éireann bus in Longford town this evening tragically lost his older brother in a single vehicle road crash just over a year ago.

The boy (19) was fatally injured at around 6pm as he walked along the Convent Road area of the midlands town.

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene but were unable to save the stricken Longford man who was pronounced dead a short time later.

Tributes last night flooded in on social media as friends and family of the young man spoke of their anguish as news of the tragedy filtered through.

"It really is a cruel world we live in," wrote one friend. "RIP... your back with your brother this evening side by side again."

Another simply wrote: "Gone too soon brother, you’ll be missed. Praying for your family at this sad time.”

The scene itself was cordoned off pending a full Garda Forensic Collision investigation.

Longford Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr Gerry Hagan expressed his shock upon learning of the tragedy.

"It's a tragedy at any time of the year, but especially so with it being Easter week," he said.

"On behalf of the Longford community I would like to take this opportunity to extend deepest sympathies to the family of the young man."

Tragically, he lost his older brother who died at the age of 23 on New Year's Day last year after the car he was driving was found partially submerged in water off the main road between Granard and Ballinalee (R194).

The young Longford man even spoke at his funeral mass as he fought back tears to reveal how he and his family were still struggling to come to terms with news of the tragedy.

“I don’t even know where to start,” he told mourners.

“Our hearts are broken into pieces. You were one of a kind and you were my best friend.”

He said despite the enormity of the past few days, the memory of his late brother would continue to live on.

“I promise you I will do you proud,” he added.

“You are my hero and I will always love you. You were simply the best. You will be missed and you will always be in our hearts.”

In a statement, gardaí said a full investigation was now underway and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic incident that occurred this evening, Thursday, 6th April 2023 on the Convent Road in Longford,” said a spokesperson

“The collision occurred at around 6.15pm, involving a bus and pedestrian. The pedestrian, a man in his late teens, suffered fatal injuries.

“The man’s body has since been taken to the mortuary at Mullingar Regional Hospital where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

“The scene remains preserved this evening with local diversions in place.”

A technical examination will take place in the morning by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage (including dash-cam) is asked to contact Gardaí,” added the spokesperson.

Gardaí can be contacted at Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.