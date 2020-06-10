Teen arrested over phone footage showing boy being stabbed

A TEENAGE boy was arrested and questioned about mobile phone footage which depicted another teen being assaulted, stabbed and then mocked while he was lying covered in blood on the ground.

The teenager was arrested at his home and taken to Togher Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He was released without charge on Tuesday evening and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Two other teenagers - both known to the teen arrested - were also questioned under caution about the alleged incident in Carrigaline last Saturday night.

Gardaí said they are "very pleased" with the response to their appeal for information about the incident which occurred at Waterpark in Carrigaline around 10.30pm on June 6.

A 17 year old boy had to be treated in Cork University Hospital (CUH) after suffering stab and slash type injuries in the incident.

Another 17 year old boy - who cannot be identified for legal reasons - has been charged before Cork District Court in relation to the matter.

He was charged with assault causing harm and robbery of a mobile phone. The footage of the incident - with the blood-covered and helpless youth being mocked while lying on the ground - sparked outrage in Cork and across Ireland.

The family of the injured teen paid tribute to the local community and emergency service personnel for the overwhelming support they had received since Saturday evening.

Both gardaí and Cork civic leaders have appealed for the video footage not to be shared online. Gardaí have harvested large quantities of material from social media in relation to the incident.

They have appealed for anyone who witnessed suspicious behaviour in the Waterpark area last Saturday night to contact them.

They have also appealed for any motorist whose vehicle is equipped with dash-cams and who drove through Carrigaline last Saturday night to come forward.

Online Editors