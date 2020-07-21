Teen arrested in Cork following hijacking

A teenager was arrested following an attempted hijacking of a car in Cork city centre.

The incident occurred at 7pm on Monday evening on the Grand Parade which was busy with both shoppers and commuters.

A man in his late teens approached a parked car and threatened the two startled occupants.

He produced what gardaí believed was a knife and, on discovering the rear door was unlocked, got into the vehicle and demanded that he be driven to a named location in Cork.

The shocked occupants of the car did not comply and the man panicked when he realised there were a number of pedestrians in the area, several looking at the parked car.

He jumped out of the vehicle and ran off in the direction of Bishop Lucey Park. Gardaí confirmed that no injuries were sustained during the brief incident.

The shocked motorists immediately reported the matter to Anglesea Street Garda Station. They were able to offer gardaí a good description of the man which has now been circulated to all officers in Cork city.

Gardaí confirmed that CCTV security camera footage is expected to play a key role in their investigation. A short time later, a 19 year old male was arrested in Cork city centre.

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and brought to the Bridewell Garda Station for questioning.

A file on the matter will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

