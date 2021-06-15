Teen arrested as gun aimed at woman during attempted armed robbery in Drogheda

A man in his late teens is currently detained in Drogheda Garda Station in relation to the incident.

A man in his late teens has been arrested following an attempted armed robbery of a woman in Drogheda, on Monday afternoon.

During the course of the incident, the man produced a handgun, pointed it at the woman and pulled the trigger.

No shot was discharged and the man then fled the scene.

The attempted armed robbery occurred shortly after 3pm on Monday, between Park View and Patrick Street in Drogheda town.

A man approached the woman and demanded money from her a number of times before producing the gun, taking aim and pulling the trigger.

Gardaí were called and attended the scene, and assistance was provided by the armed support unit.

A man in his late teens was located in the area and he was arrested shortly after 4pm in connection with this attempted armed robbery.

Separately, gardaí carried out a search in the vicinity of the attempted robbery and a black imitation firearm was located at Park View and was seized by officers.

This firearm will be sent for forensic analysis.

The man is currently detained at Drogheda Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.