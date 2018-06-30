One of Ireland's most famous gay bars was vandalised last night when a brick was thrown through the window.

Teen arrested after brick containing homophobic slur thrown through window of famous Dublin gay bar

The shocking incident happened just before midnight at Pantibar on Capel Street in Dublin city centre.

The Panti Bar sign above Panti Bar Dublin. Pic: Justin Farrelly.

Owner of the bar Rory O'Neill, better known as drag queen Panti Bliss, shared an image of the brick on Twitter.

A homophobic slur, saying "fairies out of Ireland" as gaeilge, was plastered across the front of it.

Bliss said nobody was hurt in the incident.

"A brick thrown through Pantibar's window just now. No one hurt.

"It says in Irish 'FAIRIES (fags) OUT OF IRELAND'.

"But we are Ireland. Happy Pride everyone. It's going to be a great day tomorrow, full of Irish love and queer joy. Be thankful for it, cos some people have neither."

A garda spokesman said a man in his late teens was arrested near the scene and taken to Store Street Garda Station.

He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

