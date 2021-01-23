Teen and 24-year-old arrested after €40k drug seizure by gardaí in Dublin

A teenager and a 24-year-old were arrested by gardaí after €40k of drugs were seized yesterday in Dublin.

The two men were arrested after gardaí found €5,000 worth of diamorphine and cocaine in Blanchardstown as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs.

After a further search of the area, some €35,000 worth of cocaine was seized.

The two men were arrested at the scene and taken to Finglas Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

