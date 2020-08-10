Teddy's Ice Cream storage unit closed after discovery of rodent droppings

A storage unit used by Teddy’s Ice Cream in Dun Laoghaire Harbour was one of five premises hit by closure orders last month after the discovery of rodent droppings.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) today released details of five such orders and two prohibition orders which were served on business in July for breaches of food safety legislation.

The closure order only related to an enclosed food packaging and storage unit used by the well-known ice-cream vendor, which came after an inspection by a HSE officer on July 14.

In their report, they said that evidence of rodent infestation and droppings were noted in the store area. Food packaging and foodstuffs were stored in the area, leaving them exposed to contamination by rodents.

The area was described as “very poorly pest-proofed" with numerous holes, gaps and defects noted in the structure allowing potential access to rodents. Poison had been scattered on the floor.

The officer described the scene as a “grave and immediate danger” to foodstuffs in the unit as rodents can transmit pathogens through their droppings and urine.

Other closure orders issued last month related to a Londis in Cabra where an inspector found that raw meat was being cut and packaged in an area where ready-to-eat food is stored.

A poultry storage business in Dublin 15 was also found to be in contravention of food safety regulations after putrified meat unfit for human consumption was being kept at the establishment.

Another premise order to close was the Indian Prince in Portlaoise. The reasons cited by the HSE officer was the discovery of rodent droppings in areas where open packages of food are stored and prepared.

According to Dr Pamela Byrne, FASI chief executive, recent inspections have identified a number of breaches of food legislation related to food safety and hygiene practices.

They have also identified some food businesses operating outside of the law that were not registered or approved.

“A number of serious incidents have been identified where authorised officers found people operating out of food premises or vehicles where no adherence to basic food safety and hygiene practices where in place,” she said.

“A food business was found transporting unrefrigerated meat and meat products in the boot and back seat of a car. On another occasion, a wholesale business was operating in filthy conditions with unfit and out of date food. Another establishment had a significant level of unlabelled and untraceable food on its premises.”

She warned that anyone selling food must register with the relevant authorities and adhere to the strictest regulations.

