Technology helps BT Young Scientists to keep the show on the road

The annual BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) has been a very different experience for students this year.

The much-anticipated trip to the RDS, often involving long bus journeys from all over the country, could not go ahead as planned.

But the show must go on despite the Covid-19 restrictions, and what better event to make use of technology to showcase the work of young people from all over the

country?

In the first ever virtual exhibition,550 projects from 213 schools have been shortlisted by the judging panel to take part in the finals this year.

Of the 1,055 students qualified for the finals, 62pc are female and 38pc male.

The opening ceremony was streamed from the Mansion House in Dublin, which was the location of the first ever exhibition in 1965.

President Michael D Higgins, who launched the event, made some thought-provoking remarks about the role of science in tackling the current pandemic.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has reaffirmed the critical importance of science as a vital tool for humanity, both to combat the transmission of coronavirus, and to reduce the suffering and tragedy to which it gives rise,” he said.

“In a world of increasing polarisation, where the role of evidence is under siege, the importance of the contribution that scientific and technological research can make to improving our lives and our societies must, unfortunately, be made again and again, and with greater assertiveness.”

He added that it was heartening to see the students engaging in issues which are of local, national and global concern, “including healthcare and the impact of Covid-19, social media and technology, direct provision, gender studies, domestic abuse and sexual assault, sports science, climate change and sustainability”.

This year’s winner will be announced online tomorrow and will be presented with a cheque for €7,500 along with the newly designed BTYSTE perpetual trophy.

In all, there are more than 200 prizes for individuals, groups, and teachers.

In Ballyshannon, Co Donegal, students from Coláiste Cholmcille examined the project “Is Covid-19 a catalyst for sustainability”.

Joseph Harrison said that he and Alessandro Cian decided to look at the subject because: “Covid has made us do things us differently with travel, work and education.”

Alessandro said: “We looked at the effects of Covid-19 and the consequences, so what is the effects of the pandemic on air pollution, waste, the environment? We looked at positive and negative effects.

“We found some positive effects concerning air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions: they were reduced.

“However, on the negative side we have things such as increased PPE waste, increased plastic waste and this could lead to soil pollution, because it might – and probably will – end up in landfills around the country and breaking down into the soil,” he added.

Also among those showcasing their projects online yesterday were students from St Kieran’s College in Kilkenny, who conducted “An investigation into the effects of eating before sleep”.

James McEvoy, along with Michael Cullen and Patrick Foley, realised it would be an interesting project to enter and discussed it with their science teacher, David Hennessy.

“We did four main parts to the project.

"The first one was we went on the internet and we researched different types of sleep disorders and picked out the relevant ones to our project and used them,” said Michael. The second part was a survey of two classes in their school.

The third part was using a sleep app to monitor sleep after eating different food products before sleep for a five-week period, “and the app analysed our sleep”.

For the final part of their project, they contacted sleep professionals from all over the country.

Patrick said that they looked at the effects of a variety of different foods, including plain and sugar-based cereals and caffeine products, 30 minutes before sleep and an hour before sleep.

In the first week, they ate nothing before going to sleep.

James said the results varied, but that caffeine had a negative effect in terms of sleep quality.

Michael said the standout finding was that eating one hour before sleep was the most beneficial, despite some existing studies recommending not eating for three hours before sleep.

