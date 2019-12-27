Tech success here 'makes us a prime target for increased cyber attacks'

The State's first national cyber-security strategy also warns that the introduction of the National Broadband Plan will increase the threat of cyber attacks for both businesses and private citizens.

The report points to a worrying rise in cyber crime, with 61pc of businesses reporting attacks in the last two years at a cost of €3.1m to those affected.

It blames the increasing threat to Ireland's cyber security on the "apparent return of 'great power' politics in international relations", along with rising global tensions over trade and technology.

Ireland holds 30pc of all data stored in the EU and some of the world's leading technology firms have chosen to base their European headquarters here.

The review of the State's cyber-security policies found this makes Ireland a prime target for attacks by hackers and foreign states seeking to disrupt democracies.

The report, to be published by Communications Minister Richard Bruton today, warns that an attack on some of the leading technology companies based in Ireland could have far-reaching impacts.

"An outage or incident affecting one of those facilities could have immediate disruptive effects on infrastructure or business across the EU or globally," it states.

"In turn, this means that the infrastructure supporting these centres, public and private, now has an elevated security and economic risk associated with it."

The report also notes that as an "open, liberal democracy", Ireland is vulnerable to cyber attacks and disinformation campaigns.

"By their nature, these campaigns are designed to be difficult to detect, and because of their explicitly political goals, even more difficult for public authorities to counteract," it adds.

The report notes that the National Broadband Plan and the forthcoming National Digital Strategy will have "positive effects on economic growth, regional balance and individual opportunity".

However, it warns increased "digitisation" of the country poses a "degree of risk".

To counteract these risks, the National Cyber Security Centre will have its powers expanded further to allow it to monitor and respond to cyber-security threats.

The Government plans to introduce a new set of compliance standards to support the security of telecommunications infrastructure.

A major review of what are described as "operators of essential services" will also be carried out by the State.

The operators identified include organisations providing services in the areas of energy, transport, drinking water, banking, financial markets, healthcare and digital infrastructure.

These groups will be required to adhere to a formal set of security requirements and to binding rules on reporting incidents of cyber crime.

A nationwide cyber-security awareness campaign will also be launched.

"Ireland has benefited hugely from the digital revolution but we need to make sure that there are robust measures in place to protect our national infrastructure against the risks posed by new technology," Mr Bruton said yesterday.

"Cyber attacks, cyber crime and identity theft can wreak havoc in this connected world.

"We must ensure our critical national services - our hospitals, schools, enterprises, energy networks and security systems - are protected from malicious online forces," he added.

