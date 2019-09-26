The families of the 48 young people killed in the 1981 Stardust disaster said they "need the full truth" of how their loved ones died, after the Attorney General granted a fresh inquest into the deaths.

The families of the 48 young people killed in the 1981 Stardust disaster said they "need the full truth" of how their loved ones died, after the Attorney General granted a fresh inquest into the deaths.

Tears of joy as heartbroken families of Stardust blaze get fresh inquest into horror deaths of 48 youngsters

For almost four decades, the families of those who perished in the Valentine's night tragedy have campaigned for a new inquiry after the original investigation failed to bring anyone to justice.

Attorney General Séamus Woulfe yesterday wrote to the families telling them he believes fresh inquests into the deaths are advisable.

Mr Woulfe's office said in a statement: "Having carefully considered all aspects of the matter, the Attorney General has formed the opinion that fresh inquests into the Stardust deaths are advisable.

"This is because he considers that in the original inquests there was an insufficiency of inquiry as to how the deaths occurred, namely, a failure to sufficiently consider those of the surrounding circumstances that concern the cause or causes of the fire.

"The Attorney General is thus satisfied that the holding of fresh inquests is, on balance, in the public interest and in the interests of justice."

Antoinette Keegan, who survived the fire but lost her sisters, Mary (19) and Martina (16), took to Facebook to announce the inquest the families had waited so long for was now going to happen.

"We have just received confirmation from the Attorney General that he will grant us a new inquest," she wrote.

"This is amazing news, we never believed this day would come...

"Thank you all so much for all your support."

Ms Keegan later said: "I can't believe it, I'm over the moon, I just can't believe it's happened.

"I really believed we would be fobbed off again.

"We were told July 16 [that a decision would be made], then the end of July, August and September. I never thought it would come.

"When the solicitor phoned me, I just couldn't believe it," she added.

Maurice McHugh, who lost his only child Caroline (17) in the blaze, said: "I had a lump in my throat when I heard the news... we're absolutely chuffed."

Mr McHugh's wife Phyllis said: "I'm delighted, thank God - I'm still nervous it's not real or only talk, it's been a hard journey, but it's thanks to all the support we had over the years we got here."

Apprehensive

Selina McDermott, whose two brothers William (22) and George (19) died along with their 16-year-old sister Marcella, said the campaign has been tough, but it had finally paid off.

"I was in my sister June's house when we got the news. I was apprehensive about the whole thing to be honest, we're all over the place, we've been let down for so many years and then in one phone call we heard it was granted.

"June burst out crying; all the pain we've been put through, all the stuff we've gone through for the truth, this is what we fought for, campaigned for and what we wanted.

"It's a long road ahead of us, but it's brilliant news.

"It's excitement and nervousness, and everything has to come out, we need the full truth now."

Darragh Mackin, of Phoenix Law who acts for the Stardust Truth and Justice Committee said: "The Attorney General has today confirmed that our clients' application for a fresh inquest has been successful.

"The families are delighted with today's decision, however would ask that their privacy is respected tonight."

In the early hours of Valentine's Day, 1981, a fire tore through the nightclub, killing 48 people and injuring 200.

A subsequent tribunal heard that there had been a practice of locking emergency exits at the venue.

It has been a long road to justice for the families and the sheer scale of loss in the Stardust nightclub in Artane has remained a scar on Dublin.

Hundreds of supporters took to social media to congratulate the Justice for Stardust campaign group, who had campaigned for a new inquest.

Officials originally ruled that the cause of the fire was arson, a theory that was never accepted by the families.

It was later ruled out following a fresh inquiry in 2009.

Investigations into the fire showed that a number of escape routes from the dance hall were blocked because emergency doors were locked by chains.

Concerns have also been raised about the investigation of the scene, which allowed politicians and media to walk through the building just days after the fire.

Despite findings of safety breaches, there were no prosecutions over the incident.

Damages

An initial finding of probable arson meant that the relatives of the dead and injured were unable to sue the club owners and operators for alleged negligence.

In 1983, the owners of the Stardust were awarded damages of more than €730,000 after suing Dublin Corporation.

Irish Independent