Tears of joy as 73 athletes welcomed home from Special Olympics

There were emotional scenes at Dublin Airport today as Team Ireland received a warm welcome home from the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

There were tears of joy and laughter as the 73 athletes walked through the doors of Terminal 2 at lunchtime to be greeted with open arms. They won an incredible 75 medals, including 24 gold, 22 silver and 29 bronze medals.

The arrivals hall was decked out in a sea of green with friends and families eagerly awaiting, with green t-shirts, banners and balloons.

With a rack of medals around his neck, Jonny McCartney (19), from Antrim, took home four gold, two silver and one bronze medal for gymnastics. The teenager said he is “proud” of his achievements.

“It feels good, a lot of hard work, I’ll need a new rack in the bedroom. I’ve been about two years training, it means a lot,” he said.

Jonny was welcomed home by parents Sue and David McCartney who said they’re “over the moon, it’s magic”.

Ryan Griffin (16), from Co Kerry, took home a silver medal for the mini javelin. Grandmother Joan Griffin, trainer Denis Daly and aunt Mary Riordan eagerly awaited his return.

“Big party in Kerry tonight, we’re excited,” his grandmother said.

Mr Daly added: “The whole of Kerry is proud of him, we are going to rock the kingdom when we get home.”

Team Ireland competed across 12 sports at the event and were supported by a 36-strong coaching and management team, as well as 60 volunteers.

Thomas O’Herlihy (39), from Cork, was part of the soccer team that made history with its first gold medal for Ireland at the Special Olympics.

“I’ve waited a long time for this. I was so happy to get that gold. It’s important and I can’t wait to go home and show my family,” said Thomas.

Proud sister Susan Horgan said: “It’s unbelievable, it’s a great sense of achievement. I’m so happy for them.

“The whole experience has opened our eyes to people with special needs. They can play games just as well as anyone else and their achievements are really recognised.

“It’s a great platform. There was great camaraderie and great sportsmanship,” she added.

Tyrone man Eamon Quinn (23), also part of the Team Ireland soccer team, was welcomed home by his family, carrying flowers and a large banner.

“It’s amazing, I’m lost for words,” he told Indepedent.ie, proudly wearing his gold medal. “I’m proud and tired now.”

Eamon was welcomed home by parents Mary and Ciaran Quinn and twin brother Padraic.

“The football team made history. The butterflies in my stomach, I couldn’t believe it. It’s unbelievable,” said his mother.

Minister of State for Sport and Physical Education Thomas Byrne attended the homecoming and said Special Olympics Ireland will benefit from government plans to “double” sports funding.

“We’ve an overall plan to double the amount of funding for sport. Special Olympics Ireland are a national governing body so they will benefit from that in the years ahead,” he said.

“Just over a week ago, I had the privilege of being with the Irish Team at the opening ceremony.

“It was a fantastic experience and it was wonderful to see the joy and exuberance of the team as they joined the thousands of other athletes from all over the world.”