Tears and hugs among Ulster Bank staff as final 63 branches close nationwide

The Ulster Bank branch in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, that has been taken over by Permanent TSB. Photo: John Walsh

Irish cities and towns marked the end of an era as the remaining 63 Ulster Bank branches closed their doors for the final time.

The closures – part of NatWest's long-signalled withdrawal from the Irish market – prompted tears, hugs and farewell lunches amongst veteran staff.

Once one of Ireland's core financial operations, Ulster Bank's 163-year history in the southern part of the island is now consigned to the history books.

Some staff have switched to Permanent TSB which acquired portions of Ulster Bank's business.

Other staff have switched sectors while some have retired.

Over 600 jobs were axed by Ulster Bank in its withdrawal from the Irish market where, just a decade ago, the bank operated almost 90 branches nationwide.

Founded in 1836 in Belfast, Ulster Bank began to develop its operations across the rest of the island from 1860.

Proudly innovative, it opened Ireland's first drive-in bank in 1961 and helped pioneer the use of ATMs from 1968.

The shuttering of the final Ulster branch outlets was greeted with alarm, particularly in Irish towns where the closures were seen as the loss of yet another vital piece of the local commercial infrastructure.

Some branches will reopen in January as Permanent TSB outlets in towns where no outlet is already operating.

A number of branches have already been rebranded as Permanent TSB outlets.

The north Cork town of Mallow lost its Ulster Bank branch on Friday, leaving the town reliant on its Bank of Ireland, AIB, Permanent TSB and Mallow Credit Union outlets for future financial services.

It was one of six Ulster Bank branches to close across Cork city and county on Friday.

For some in the historic market town, it is a symbol of yet another vital local business being lost – despite the fact that Mallow has long been considered one of Ireland's most dynamic towns thanks to its location on the River Blackwater and position astride the main Dublin-Cork railway, not to mention the Cork-Limerick road.

Mallow Development Partnership official John McDonnell said it was yet another blow the town could have done without.

"The loss of the local Ulster Bank branch is a blow. It is a loss for the town and a blow for all the loyal staff that worked there, not to mention the families and businesses that did business there."

He said the timing of the closure was particularly painful with Mallow left reeling two months ago from having the promised development funding for its long-awaited relief road slashed from over €1m down to just €100,000.

The project is estimated at €50m and identified by Mallow industrial, commercial, political and cultural leaders as vital to the town's future.

Traffic congestion has long been viewed as the greatest threat to Mallow's future development – and traders are worried shoppers may bypass the town for Cork city or rival centres in north Cork and south Limerick.

Some argued that traffic and heavy goods vehicles passing through the town were effectively a noose slowly throttling the town's retail development.

"Every loss and closure of a business is a setback for Mallow. But the reality is that any further delay to the relief road represents a massive body blow to Mallow town, local residents and local businesses," Mr McDonnell said.

Mallow Chamber of Commerce president Sharon Cregg said the bank's closure was a sad day for the town.

"It is with disappointment that we have to say goodbye to the team from Ulster Bank in Mallow who have been active as a business in our community for many years," she said.

"We have been grateful for their support with community initiatives such as the Christmas lights.

"The closure impacts negatively on the community who have had well=established relationships with the staff and also on employment opportunities in Mallow.

The Ulster Bank in Mallow has been an essential part of the fabric of the town for years

"Mallow, as a town, is ideally situated in terms of transport links, including bus and rail, and has a thriving business community that delivers retail and services across all sectors.

"As such, it provides excellent investment and employment opportunities. Our beautiful parks and outstanding hospitality facilities also makes Mallow a great place to live.

"Although Mallow is large enough to provide ample choice and opportunities, it also remains small enough that close, personal relationships can be maintained. So any business closure is thus personally felt as a loss in our community.

"We wish the staff and management the best in their future endeavours, and thank them for their years of service."

Cork East TD and Mallow native, Seán Sherlock, said it was not only a sad day for the town but for the financial sector as a whole across Ireland.

"The Ulster Bank in Mallow has been an essential part of the fabric of the town for years," he said.

"Its closure marks a sad trend where banks are becoming more distanced from their own customers.

"It is sad to witness because the Mallow branch held its own against Bank of Ireland and AIB. Its loss is to be lamented."

Locals echoed their sadness at the rapidly changing face of Ireland's Main Street.

"It is Ulster Bank today but how much longer before we are told that towns don't need any banks? That we should do everything online or else go to the nearest big city," Mallow resident Seán Buckley said.

"I'm in my 60s and I remember a time when banks, post offices and garda stations were a given for every Irish town. But that is not the case today."

Ulster Bank has declined to comment further on the specifics of its remaining Irish portfolio.

“As signalled since 2021, Ulster Bank can now confirm that it has prepared a residual portfolio of personal and commercial exposures for sale as part of our phased withdrawal from the Republic of Ireland,” it said.

“This portfolio is majority non-performing but also contains some performing exposures not included in our other withdrawal transactions.

"We made a very deliberate decision to leave this transaction until the latter stages of our withdrawal in order to engage with and support those in financial difficulty.

“As this commercial process is under way, Ulster Bank will make no further comment on the portfolio at this time. We will continue to work with and support our customers throughout this time and will keep them informed of any relevant developments regarding their loan from this process”.