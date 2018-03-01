Teammates form guard of honour at funeral of tragic Aodhán

The 14-year-old died at Cork University Hospital last Saturday, three days after being injured in a freak accident during a school match.

Aodhán, from Dingle, was playing for Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne against St Brendan's College, Killarney. It is understood that during the match there was an accidental clash of heads as two players went for a ball.

Yesterday a large number of teammates and classmates of Aodhán attended his funeral Mass. Among the gifts brought to the altar at St Mary's Church in Dingle was a pair of football boots and a jersey, symbolising the teenager's love of sport.