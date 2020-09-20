Teachers' Union of Ireland issue warning to Government over health and safety concerns raised in relation to teaching during Covid-19

A body representing post-primary teachers and third-level lecturers have issued a warning to the Government saying they will not let its members to be put in harm’s way during the crisis.

In a statement issued today, a spokesperson for the Teachers' Union of Ireland (TUI) told independent.ie that it “will not allow the health and safety of our members to be put at risk.”

“We have made clear at all points that in situations where there is not compliance with public health advice in schools, we will take immediate action locally,” he said.

It comes after the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) signalled its intentions to ballot members for industrial action over a range of school reopening issues.

Read More

These include concerns over high-risk staff members, pay issues, turnaround times for Covid-19 testing and physical distancing in schools.

It's understood that the body has not yet decided what form of industrial action may be taken, pending the outcome of the ballot.

TUI said it also has a number of concerns in the wake of the schools re-opening and that it is in “constant consultation” with members and is addressing issues as soon as they arrive with the Department of Education and Skills.

The representative body is calling for teachers to have access to a test on the first day that they experience symptoms of the virus “with a guarantee of a result within 24-hours.”

“Failure to do this will result in severe disruption in schools in the coming months,” he added.

He also welcomed that the ASTI’s ballot will address difficulties facing by teachers who are enduring unequal pay.

He said that TUI already has a strong mandate for industrial action on the “unacceptable” two-tier pay system after a previous ballot of members which saw 19,000 of them taking strike action in February 2020.

In a statement the Department of Education said that the "safety and well-being of staff, students and the whole school community has been of paramount importance in planning for school reopening by the Government".

"The Department of Education engaged extensively with stakeholders in developing the plans for reopening and very significant funding was secured and given to schools to ensure the implementation of the Return to Work safely protocol and the recommendations by Public Health authorities in providing a safe environment for the whole school community," the statement read.

The Department said that it has continuing engagement with the Public Health Authorities on a weekly basis so that schools can remain open safely.

"In relation to high risk staff, an enhanced occupational healthcare service has been put in place to categorise staff into one of three Covid 19 risk categories. Staff in the normal and higher risk categories can return to the workplace provided appropriate risk mitigation are in place and implemented according to their School Covid 19 Response plan. This is in line with the approach being adopted in other areas of the public sector including the health sector. A review process has been put in place where concerns remain," the statement added.

The Department said that it will continue to engage with all education partners in the coming months.

Online Editors