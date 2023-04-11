Teachers’ union leader gets pay increase of over €20,000 as INTO votes to reverse cuts of austerity era

Austerity-era cuts to the pay of primary teachers’ leader John Boyle and his deputy have been reversed.

Delegates at the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) annual conference have supported increasing Mr Boyle’s salary to €199,000, the same as a deputy secretary in the civil service. It is believed to be an increase of more than €20,000 on his current pay.

Similarly, the salary of INTO deputy general secretary Deirdre O’Connor is being restored to the pre-cuts equivalent of a civil service principal (higher) grade. Her salary will now be somewhere between about €106,000 and €145,000.

Their predecessors, general secretary Sheila Nunan and deputy general secretary Noel Ward, volunteered to take pay cuts after the financial crash over a decade ago.

Their gesture was in solidary with their members, on whom pay cuts were imposed by government. The move to reverse the cuts was supported by more than 80pc of delegates at a private session of the conference yesterday.

However, one delegate who opposed the motion said it was “too much money for a trade union leader to be making, because it puts them at risk of being out of touch with their members”.

The union campaigned for more than a decade to undo the pay cuts imposed on members. While not all of the historic losses have been restored, the INTO has wrapped up its campaign on the basis that future earnings are protected.

However, pay will be a dominant theme at the teacher conferences this week, with unions looking ahead to the next public service pay deal.

Irish Congress of Trade Unions president Kevin Callinan told the INTO conference yesterday that the cost of living would be a key issue in talks on the deal, which are expected to start in the coming months.

He also warned that if the Government withdrew cost-of-living supports and prices remain elevated, “the shortfall would have to be made good in wage bargaining across the economy”.

The current public service pay agreement, Building Momentum, expires at the end of this year. It was topped up with an extra 6.5pc, paid in instalments over 2022 and 2023, in the face of spiralling inflation.