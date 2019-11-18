Teachers to strike over 'unacceptable injustice' of two-tier pay scales

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) has announced a one-day strike in February as part of its campaign to end two-tier pay scales in teaching.

The timing of the stoppage – the date for which has not been announced – is clearly aimed at pumping up pressure ahead of the general election.

Teachers' unions will also want to report progress to their annual conferences, which take place at Easter.

The union has 19,000 members in second-level schools, colleges of further and adult education and institutes of technology/technological universities, all of which will affected.

