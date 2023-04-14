Teachers strongly opposed to marking own pupils but lack of unity hampers ‘Dublin allowance’

One union was instructed to pursue a salary top-up similar to what is paid to teachers in London

Teachers have outlined several reasons for why they are against grading their own pupils in State exams. Photo: Domnick Walsh/Eye Focus Ltd

A teachers’ union leader has thrown cold water on the idea of paying a “Dublin allowance” as a way of compensating teachers for working in areas where housing costs are high.

Earlier this week, the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) was instructed by members to pursue a salary top-up, similar to what is paid in London to teachers and other key workers.

Schools in Dublin, in particular – but also other cities and towns – are suffering severe staffing shortages, and advocates for the allowance believe it would help with recruitment and retention.

However, Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) general secretary Michael Gillespie said: “The London allowance hasn’t worked. What happened in London was the prices went up to take it into account.”

Mr Gillespie said it would be better to give all teachers a pay rise, give teachers permanent jobs from day one and create more posts of responsibility, for which allowances would be paid.

There was also a lack of enthusiasm for the idea from the other union representing teachers at post-primary level, the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI).

An ASTI spokesperson said the union had “no policy” on the matter, adding that if proposals emerge, “we will consider these in detail”.

It remains to be seen how the INTO will pursue the matter. Normally, the three teacher unions would work together on an issue such as this, but without agreement from the TUI and ASTI, it would make it more problematic for the INTO .

The links between pay, the housing crisis and severe staffing shortages in schools were key topics at annual teacher union conferences that wrapped up yesterday.

The ASTI ended the week on another major theme, restating its opposition to plans for teachers to grade their own students for 40pc of marks in each subject in a reformed Leaving Cert.

There was unanimous support for a motion insisting that the supervision and correction of State exams continues to be the remit of the State Examinations Commission (SEC), and that appointments for such work remain on a voluntary and contractual basis.

Alluding to concerns that specific reforms could damage the integrity of the Leaving Cert, delegates said the current Leaving Cert system is “incorruptible” .

Siobhan O’Donovan, of the Desmond branch, recalled the calculated/accredited grades system used during the Covid pandemic and said it was “incredibly stressful” for teachers.

Referring to a shift in the teacher-student relationship, she said there was a “seismic change in my classroom”.

“I was no longer their friend and mentor, I was their judge and jury,” said Ms O’Donovan.

“Children were afraid of asking questions as they were worried it looked like they were demonstrating a lack of knowledge and were worried they would be marked down.”

Ms O’Donovan has corrected more than 4,000 Leaving Cert higher-level English papers on behalf of the SEC and described the marking system as “diligent” and “meticulous”.

Further stating her concerns, she asked: “How can a national standard ever be implemented if teachers are grading their own students?”

Earlier in the week, the TUI conference voted in favour of balloting for industrial action if asked to mark their own students’ papers as part of the senior cycle reforms.

However, in an address to the annual conference of the Irish Second-Level Students’ Union (ISSU) yesterday, Education Minister Norma Foley reaffirmed her commitment to the teacher assessment plan.

She said it was “not fair that students’ Leaving Cert grades should be determined by their performance in a single exam on a single day in the month of June”.