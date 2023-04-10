Teachers on accommodation crisis: ‘There are two of us living in an apartment built for one. Space is very limited’

Teacher Conall Ó Dufaigh in his one-bedroom apartment in Bray, Co Wicklow. Photo: Frank McGrath

Anne-Marie Walsh and Katherine Donnelly

English and history teacher Conall Ó Dufaigh is glad to have an apartment to rent in Bray, with his girlfriend, even if it was designed for just one person.

Latest Irish News