Teachers on accommodation crisis: ‘There are two of us living in an apartment built for one. Space is very limited’
Anne-Marie Walsh and Katherine Donnelly
English and history teacher Conall Ó Dufaigh is glad to have an apartment to rent in Bray, with his girlfriend, even if it was designed for just one person.
Latest Irish News
Mayo 1951 All-Ireland winner Dr Michael Loftus remembered as ‘gentleman for all ages’ as he is laid to rest
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is jeered while addressing GRA conference
Housing for All plan is ‘Housing for No-one’, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald tells Dáil
Dublin man, currently in prison, sues GAA club and youth training agencies over alleged gravy scalding injury
Covid vaccine conspiracy theorists to be hit with legal bill over ‘scandalous’ lawsuit
Kildare hair salon targeted in attack on Saturday night
George Hook compares Paul Murphy far-right protest to Joan Burton incident
Colm Murphy: Dissident godfather, who hand-picked Omagh for mass murder, was most prolific serial killer of Troubles
Five arrested in garda raids on theft gang targeting vulnerable elderly people in rural areas
AI traffic cameras could tell gardaí if drivers are using a mobile phone, speeding or driving in bus lanes
Top Stories
Lucinda O’Sullivan’s restaurant review: ‘Service is seamless and food is ace’ at John Farrell’s Eleven restaurant
Hey Netflix, that domestic violence scene in The Diplomat is not cool at all
Mother of Stardust fire victim tells inquest of family’s ‘unimaginable grief’
Housing for All plan is ‘Housing for No-one’, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald tells Dáil
Latest NewsMore
Big basking shark wows cliff climbers on Inis Mórc
A rival channel, a podcast or a foray into politics? Tucker Carlson teases his next move after Fox exit
Pep Guardiola: Man City-Arsenal clash ‘important but not decisive’ in title race
Mayo 1951 All-Ireland winner Dr Michael Loftus remembered as ‘gentleman for all ages’ as he is laid to rest
Garda chief Drew Harris is jeered at by members of the Garda Representative Association in Westport this morning.
Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96
Sometimes it takes one moment – Thomas Frank wary of ‘clear favourites’ Chelsea
The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades unveils upcycled chairs for Chelsea Flower Show
Punchestown 2023: What time, TV channel, and all you need to know
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is jeered while addressing GRA conference