Staff at a Dublin language school are planning a protest after being left without their wages following the sudden closure of the school.

Teachers at Dublin school plan to occupy the premises after being told their jobs have been lost

Members and supporters of Unite’s English Language Teacher branch, who represent some of the teachers at Grafton College, will be holding a protest outside the college in Portobello tonight to stand in solidarity with the teachers.

Unite Regional Organiser Roy Hassey said today that the Grafton College case reinforces the need for legislation to protect the interests of both teachers and students in the English language sector.

"It is not in the interests of teachers, students or the wider economy that rogue employers be allowed to continue operating in the English Language Teaching sector," Mr Hassey said in a statement.

Staff outside Grafton College in Dublin today. Photo: Doug O'Connor

"Unite members and supporters will be protesting outside Grafton College this evening in solidarity with teachers who have been left without wages or employment in the run-up to Christmas."

He also pointed out that Unite has advocated a number of amendments to the forthcoming Qualification and Quality Assurance Bill designed to ensure compliance with minimum labour standards.

"The Qualifications and Quality Assurance Bill will be debated in the Seanad on Wednesday, and I would appeal to all Senators to look at what is happening in Portobello and support amendments designed to ensure minimum employment standards for English Language Teachers.

"This legislation, with the amendments, needs to be fast-tracked in the interests of the sector as a whole."

Speaking yesterday, the trade union appealed to the Department of Education to step in and "not to wash its hands of this" just weeks before Christmas.

Unite said 23 teachers have been left unpaid "amid reports the college has been liquidated and intends to re-open in another location in 2019".

It is believed another five administrative staff have also been affected.

Efforts to contact the college yesterday were unsuccessful.

In a letter from Grafton College to a staff member seen by Independent.ie, the college said they were "insolvent" and that staff wouldn't be paid for November.

"It is with regret that I inform you that the college has ceased to trade with immediate effect, being insolvent," the letter read.

"In addition, I wish to inform you that your pay for November was not paid and will not be paid.

"A creditors meeting will be held in due course to appoint a liquidator."

Grafton College has around 500 international students. It is understood they will be accommodated in other institutions under a student protection fund which is organised by English language colleges operating in Ireland.

Mr Hassey previously said: "Our members contacted me on Saturday morning to say they hadn't been paid for the last week. It appears the school has shut down and the owners and senior management are not responding to phone calls or emails."

He said he understood the students will be accommodated in other schools and said the department needs to create a teacher protection fund.

Asked about whether it will step in to help the teachers, a department spokesperson said it has published the Qualifications and Quality Assurance Bill "in order to empower Quality and Qualifications Ireland as a regulator of quality".

"Among other measures in the bill is the power to establish a new national Learner Protection Fund," they said.

