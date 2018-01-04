Teacher who suffered near-fatal blood clot to be flown home from Dubai

An Irish teacher who suffered a near-fatal blood clot while teaching in Dubai is to be flown home on Friday following an online campaign by her boyfriend and family.

Aisling Brady (26), from Trim, Co Meath, will be transported to the Mater Hospital in Dublin via air ambulance early Friday morning.

An online campaign set up by her boyfriend, Kristian Mansfield, has raised more than €150,000, which covered the cost of the medical evacuation. A number of Irish hospitals also contacted the Brady family after learning of Aisling's situation and offered a bed for her.

The young physics and maths teacher was rushed to hospital in the UAE in November after fainting and hitting her head. She subsequently suffered three seizures, three cardiac arrests and a stroke as a result of a blood clot, otherwise known as a pulmonary embolism.

Aisling has been living in the UAE since 2016 and travelled on a number of long-haul flights last year, which doctors believe may have worsened the clot. Her condition is said to be improving and she will now travel home to receive more medical treatement.

Her parents Terry and Antoinette Brady immediately travelled to be by her bedside in Dubai. The family said they are blown away by the support provided by friends, family and members of the public.

Speaking previously to Independent.ie, Mrs Brady said: "Because of the different complications, there were so many fireballs thrown at her. Trying to get her home in a safe way is going to be complicated, but we're hopeful we can do it.

"I want to raise awareness and warn people going away to work abroad that you should check your medical insurance, nobody tends to check these things as you never think you will need it.

"Everybody that knows Aisling understands she is resilient, driven, stubborn and tenacious and she will not settle for anything less than getting her life back up to speed," he wrote. "With the right help and support, there is every hope we can together get her back to her loving and caring self. She has left huge footprints in the world, on our lives, let's make sure she can keep doing that."

Online Editors