A young Donegal teacher who fell to his death from a balcony in Dubai had only travelled there last year in order to find work.

Teacher who died in Dubai balcony fall had travelled there for work

Emmett Blain died following the tragedy on Friday night.

The popular young teacher, who was in his 20s, had taught at the Abbey Vocational School in Donegal town and at St Eunan's College in Letterkenny before going abroad. Emmett was originally from the village of Mountcharles, outside Donegal town.

He was a nephew of Donegal's 1992 All-Ireland hero Noel Hegarty. The young teacher was also a member of the local St Naul's GAA club and played with its reserve side.

St Naul's club secretary, Mary Coughlan, said: "He was a really lovely person and a wonderful footballer. "All at the club would like to express our sorrow and regret at his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed by all at the club and in the community."

The Irish Embassy in Dubai is liaising with Mr Blain's family and are making arrangements to have his remains flown home to Ireland. Local police have launched an investigation into the death.

