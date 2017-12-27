An Irish teacher who suffered a blood clot is expected to be flown home to Ireland in January, "pending having a bed confirmed", her family has said.

Teacher left in critical condition after blood clot to be flown home 'if a hospital bed is confirmed'

Aisling Brady (26) has been alert and awake for more than two weeks now and has been taken out of the acute stage.

She has been in hospital in Dubai since November after suffering three seizures, three cardiac arrests and a stroke as a result of a blood clot. The young teacher, from Trim, Co Meath, has been living in the UAE since 2016 and was rushed to hospital on November 27 after fainting and hitting her head.

A medical evacuation is expected to take place in January after an online fundraiser raised €140,280. Her boyfriend, Kristian Mansfield, said the family are still amazed by the support given by members of the public.

"We have covered the medical evacuation and the extra money is going to Aisling's rehabilitation, thank you to everyone who has and continues to add to the fund," he said. "All the events being run back in Ireland are just phenomenal and the planned one's in the coming days are exciting, we really wish we could be there."

Aisling's mother previously told Independent.ie that doctors had given her "no hope" but she has continued to make steady progress. "She can focus on people, respond to sound by focusing and occasionally moving her head in the direction of the voice, she is able to squeeze on command and we have some form of communication," her boyfriend said.

"When we ask yes or no questions, Aisling is able to respond by closing her eyes for yes, this gives us real hope that her memories are still there and she is taking comfort in our presence. Please understand, these are really tiring for Aisling and when she is ready to stop and rest, she does."

The family has set a target of January 7 to bring her back to Ireland, "pending having a bed confirmed."

She is due to fly home by air ambulance. The jet will need to fly at a much lower altitude and a cardiac specialist, neuro specialist, a doctor and nurses will have to travel on board. You can donate to the GoFundMe page here.

Online Editors