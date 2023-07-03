Teacher claims she was passed over for job after colleagues joked she should be selling tray-bakes in local Protestant school

A teacher who says her colleagues repeatedly addressed by her Protestant husband’s surname, asked her when her children would make their Communion and subjected her to jokes about tray bakes has accused a school of discriminating against her by passing her over for a new contract.

During a hearing at the Workplace Relations Commission today, lawyers for the school objected to the complainant being asked whether cake sales would be “associated with Protestantism”, arguing it was a leading question.

She has also accused a well-known local priest, chairman of the school’s board, of shouting at her over taking advice from her trade union on the matter and then banning her from speaking to other staff about employment prospects there.

The teacher says she would have qualified for a permanent contract if she had been appointed without interview to a new post at the national school for the 2022-23 year, in line with national policy, but was instead required to compete in an open competition.

She said a former colleague was appointed to an equivalent post without an interview that summer.

Opening her complaint under the Employment Equality Act 1998 against the school today, the teacher’s barrister said: “My client was [subject] to differential treatment in respect of the other position available. She’ll say that was either because of her age, gender or her religion."

The complainant said she became aware towards the end of the 2021-2022 school year that there would be two vacancies for teachers because of job-sharing and maternity arrangements for four teachers – giving evidence that the four staff in question each confirmed it to her separately.

She said the school principal told her on June 10, 2022, he was appointing a colleague of the complainant to one of the vacancies, but would not fill the other post until “July or August” that year.

After she raised the matter with the chairman of the school board, a local priest, the complainant said the principal told her at a further meeting on June 14, 2022: “Listen, you may take it that your last day at school is Friday.”

She said that when she spoke again with the chairman that evening he said: ‘You’ve been talking to the staff and the union, haven’t you?”

“I said, yes, they are my friends and I thought it was my right to speak to my union to get advice about this.”

She said he told her in a “raised voice” that she had “jumped the gun” and that she “can’t force (the principal’) hand”.

"I think he meant that I should be quiet and not ask questions… I was so shocked I was crying on the phone,” she told the WRC.

She told the tribunal that the school board would have been free to appoint her without interview for the fixed-term post in line with the relevant Department of Education circular, and that she would have built up enough service for a contract of indefinite duration if she had worked to November 2022.

However, the school went ahead and advertised the vacant post she had hoped to get that August and she failed to get through the interview process, the tribunal heard.

The teacher said she was married to a Protestant man and although she had used her husband’s surname earlier in her career, she went by her maiden name from the time of her qualification onward.

Despite this, however, she said colleagues were in the habit of coming into her classroom and referring to by her husband’s surname.

“It was confusing for me and for the children,” she said.

“It was said to me by [two colleagues] together – joking – that: ‘Mrs (married name) you’d be better served up in (a neighbouring school under Church of Ireland patronage) selling tray-bakes’,” she said.

Counsel for the school objected to the teacher being asked whether cake sales would be “associated with Protestantism”, arguing it was a leading question.

“That’s what they were saying. They were implying: ‘Mrs (married name) you are of a Protestant background with that name so you should be up in (neighbouring school) selling baked goods in the Church of Ireland school.”

The teacher said the remark was made to her “at least twice, maybe three times”.

She said that at the time she had been teaching second class and preparing her pupils for the Catholic sacrament of First Holy Communion and was asked repeatedly by colleagues about when her own children would be getting First Communion.

“Most of them [the staff] would have been aware they [my children] were in a Church of Ireland school,” she said.

“The culture within the school was kind of this frat boy cynical attitude. If you were not joking around you were sort of an outsider,” she said, citing a series of posts from a school staff WhatsApp group.

The complainant’s discrimination claim and two more complaints under the Terms of Employment (Information) Act 1994 and the Minimum Notice and Terms of Employment Act 1973 are denied by the school board.

A fourth complaint by the teacher under the Protection of Employees (Fixed-Term Work) Act 2003 was withdrawn.

The WRC adjudicator adjourned the hearing, which is expected to last two more days when it resumes on a future date yet to be set by the tribunal.