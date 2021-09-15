An independent review by an international body of horseracing’s drug testing procedures has been recommended by an Oireachtas Committee investigating allegations of doping in the industry.





A draft copy of the Agriculture Committee’s report on horseracing sparked by trainer Jim Bolger’s allegations of doping also recommended an overhaul of the industry’s regulatory board.

The committee’s report calls for an independent review of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board’s (IHRB) testing regime by an outside agency.

It says an expert from another national horseracing authority should oversee the review of the Irish industry.

“The committee supports the robust testing system currently in place, however, the review is to ensure that Ireland’s procedures match international best practice,” it adds.

It also recommends that the Department of Agriculture develops expertise in equine testing in Ireland rather than looking to test centres in other countries.

A complete overhaul of the composition of the IHRB’s board is also called for by the committee. They said this should include more independent members and also address the lack of gender balance on the board.

“A clear policy on the composition of the board would help build public confidence in the integrity of the horseracing sector,” the draft report says.

It also calls for a “clear policy” on any potential conflicts of interest which may impact on board members.

The report, drafted by officials on behalf of Agriculture Committee chair Jackie Cahil, says the IHRB should follow the example of US regulatory bodies when reorganising their corporate structures.

It also says the Department of Agriculture should draft new legislation which would establish the IHRB as a semi-State body and introduce new governance structures for the regulatory body. This would include the regulatory body publishing the salary bands of their senior staff members which it is currently not required to do.

The committee also says all racecourses must have CCTV in place for the beginning of the 2022 racing season. “The committee believes this is a matter of urgency and will be monitoring its progress,” it says.

The committee says it welcomes the IHRB’s commitment to follow up on “all information leads” about potential doping in the horseracing industry.

They also call on the Department of Agriculture to introduce a centralised system for equine passports to decrease errors in documentation.

The committee says they are concerned there are “traceability gaps” in the current system and calls for electronic passports for all horses.

It also calls for a database that can provide “data on the number of horses in Ireland, horse ownership details, track the movements of every horse through its life and record if they are exported to other jurisdictions”. It says this is “essential for animal welfare and public health”.

Mr Bolger who first raised concerns about doping in the horseracing industry did not appear before the committee to give evidence.

The committee did hear from the IHRB, Horse Racing Ireland (HRI), the Irish Racehorse Trainers Association (IRTA) and the Department of Agriculture.

The Agriculture Committee met to discuss the report on Wednesday.

