TDs urged to back campaign to award military medal to soldier killed in Lebanon

Pvt Billy Kedian died 24 years ago when his post came under fire

Members of the Oireachtas are being urged to help in the campaign to award the Military Medal for Gallantry to Private Billy Kedian, who was killed in Lebanon 24 years ago.

They are being asked to challenge a decision by former defence minister Leo Varadkar to reject a submission to award the medal.

Private Kedian (21), from Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, was fatally injured as he “displayed selfless and exceptional bravery” by risking his own safety to save the lives of 14 comrades.

He was a member of C Company of the 85th Irish Battalion serving with UNIFIL when his outpost, 6-42, came under mortar fire from the Israeli-backed South Lebanon Army (SLA) on May 31, 1999.

In 2019, Leo Varadkar, who in now Taoiseach but was the defence minister at the time, rejected a submission by former officers and NCOs of the 85th battalion seeking to have a military board convened to consider awarding the medal to their fallen comrade.

The request was denied on the grounds that current Defence Force regulations stipulate that a submission to have a military board investigate the merit of making such awards must take place within two years of the incident.

Now the group of four retired soldiers have written to every member of the Dail and Seanad urging them to lobby the current minister to change the time limit and instead evaluate the merits of the “actual deed or act”.

In the letter the military group highlights the fact that the defence minister recently made an exception to the “two-year rule” to allow a military board review recommendations that 31 soldiers involved in the 1961 Siege of Jadotville be considered for bravery medals.

The recommendations were made by company commander Pat Quinlan following the incident but were ignored for decades by the military until Senator Ger Craughwell launched a campaign to have the troops finally honoured.

During the five-day siege, Commandant Quinlan’s unit of 150 men fought off a 3,000-strong force of Katangese rebels.

However, the military board did not award medals to the 31 troops but instead recommended that Comdt Quinlan be awarded a Distinguished Service Medal. His family refused to accept the medal because it did not reflect his wishes.

The signatories also point out that An Garda Síochana last year awarded Scott Medals to officers, some posthumously, who were involved in a shoot-out with the IRA in Leitrim in 1983.

“We respectfully contend that any award for a Medal for Gallantry should be evaluated solely on the merits of the deed or act of the individuals concerned and not excluded from consider based on a timeline for submission,” the group said.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Earnan Naughton, the second-in-command of Pte Kedian’s unit in Lebanon, said the Defence Forces should be entitled to make the same allowances as the gardaí.

“It really makes no sense to impose a time limit when considering someone for a bravery award as happens in the Defence Forces. The gardaí quite rightly acknowledged the selfless acts of bravery of their colleagues 40 years ago,” he told the Irish Independent.

“There should not be a time limit on something so important as acknowledging the bravery of a fallen comrade – that is why we are asking every member of the Oireachtas to lobby the minister to have the two-year rule lifted in the case of Private Kedian.

“We are also asking our public representatives to advocate for the removal of the time limit in the regulations and instead focus on the merits of the actual deed or action,” he added.