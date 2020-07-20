TDs told they must wear face coverings in the Dáil

Taking cover: Taoiseach Micheál Martin leaves after the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

TDs and senators will be required to wear face coverings in Leinster House and the Convention Centre Dublin (CCD) where parliamentary sittings are being held.

The new rule will also apply to Oireachtas staff, political employees and the media.

In an email to TDs and senators, Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl said wearing face coverings can play an important part in addressing the spread of the virus in indoor settings where it is not always possible to adhere to two metres social distancing.

“Therefore, I am strongly encouraging members to wear a face covering in shared spaces and circulation areas, where at all possible, with effect from today, Monday, 20 July,” he said.

“I would also encourage members to wear face coverings in the chamber and in committee rooms, when not speaking or making a contribution. Members are requested to use their own face coverings, however, the facilities unit will have reusable and disposable masks available if required,” he added.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl said Leinster House is a shared workspace and it is in everyone’s interests that those working there “adopt a consistent and safe approach” to returning to work during the Covid 19 pandemic.

