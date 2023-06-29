TDs react with fury as RTÉ CFO says ‘I don’t know what my exact salary is off top of my head’

RTÉ CFO reluctant to answer when asked about his salary

RTÉ chief financial officer Richard Collins has revealed he is paid a base salary of €200,000 plus a car allowance of €25,000.

This came after pressure from enraged TDs and the Chair Brian Stanley after John Brady asked him his salary.

Mr Collins initially declined to say how much he is being paid, saying it is a “private matter”. Chair Brian Stanley intervened, saying that Chair of the Board said top salaries will be published.

“I don’t know what my exact salary is off the top of my head,” Mr Collins said. This was met with fury from TDs.

“I believe my salary is around €200,000 plus a car allowance of €25,000 but it’s in and around that,” Mr Collins said finally.