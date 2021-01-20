TD questions constitutional basis for new health chief’s €81,000 salary increase

A MEMBER of Government has questioned the legal and constitutional basis for an €81,000 pay rise for a single civil servant.

Marc MacSharry, the TD son of a former finance minister, told Independent.ie that the extraordinary hike for incoming secretary general of the Department of Health, Robert Watt, should have been contained in Estimates, and come before the Cabinet or the Dáil.

He has also made a direct challenge to Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Mr MacSharry on the matter, saying he believed the increase “does not accord with Articles 11 and 17 of the Constitution”.

He suggested the increase was “far, far beyond the pay deal for the public sector” and had been “cooked up by the three party leaders around Christmas”.

Mr MacSharry has put forward down a parliamentary question (PQ) asking for urgent explanations.

His PQ is to ask asks the Taoiseach Micheál Martin “why an increased salary of some €292,000 has been allocated to the position of Secretary General for the Department of Health,” and if he will make a statement on the matter.

He asked for confirmation as to whether Mr Martin “has provided direct approval and sanctioning of a salary increase for the new position” and if he will outline in detail the business case “for such a mouth-watering increase in remuneration”.

Mr MacSharry also referred to quotes from Higher Education Minister for Third Level Education Simon Harris in relation to the increase that there “wasn’t a memo brought (to cabinet) on the decision to the best of my recollection. And my understanding is that these are things that usually would be sanctioned by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, and the three-party leaders form a cabinet committee in advance of cabinet.”

Mr MacSharry asked if this was an accurate description of the process that approved this decision, and why a full memo was not brought to the entire Cabinet.

He also said a money message should be not brought by him to the Dáil in such an instance, and called for clarification on this aspect of the increase for Mr Watt — who previously served as secretary general of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, the arm of Government that oversees salary structures.

Mr Watt is now acting secretary general at the Department of Health and being paid an interim salary of €211,00 that will rise to €292,000 once the post is filled permanently.

Mr MacSharry asked the Taoiseach if he agrees that “such an increase would not be included in advised voted expenditure and if it is his intention to bring a message to the Dail for approval of such an exorbitant increase in the rate of remuneration applicable to the position.”

It is “far outside increases prescribed in the public services pay agreements,” and comes at a time when many are suffering, including public servants who are unable to work, he said.

He called for the Taoiseach to instruct TLAC (the Top Level Appointments Commission) to immediately suspend the formal recruitment of a new secretary general of the Department of Health “pending the full consideration of this matter by the Public Accounts Committee.”

The PAC meets today, with Mr MacSharry saying the Dáil should also consider the matter “to ensure the optimum public scrutiny and approval of public expenditure.”

He told Independent.ie: “I believe this level of increase cannot be justified in the current circumstances. It is an exorbitant increase in the proposed salary.”

Suspension would “avoid the setting of further poor precedent by proceeding without such scrutiny and examination,” he added.

