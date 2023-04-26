TD Paul Murphy’s partner says protest at Dublin home was ‘upsetting’

"To me, it's really confusing why they'd be outside our house - considering we're the ones that are fighting on housing, we're the ones opposing the Government's failed housing policies.”

Deputy Murphy was at home at the time with his partner and baby

The partner of People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy, whose Dublin home was targeted by protestors on Monday night, has described the incident as “scary and upsetting”.

Jess Spear who was at home with Mr Murphy and her new baby Juniper said that coming into a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighbourhood was a “very odd” way to protest.

Mr Murphy posted a photograph on Twitter showing a handful of people on the footpath outside his home carrying placards, with some reading: “Concerned Communities say NO.”

The TD wrote: “Far right protesting outside our home right now.

"We were literally preparing to give our newborn baby a bath.

Similar protests have previously been held outside the residences of Leo Varadkar, Simon Harris and former CMO Dr Tony Holohan.

But Ms Spear told Lunchtime Live this is not the way people should protest.

Protestors outside the house on Monday

"I noticed outside there was a group of men with placards and a tricolour and all of that," she said.

"I thought, 'Oh crap, we've got protesters outside the house'. I really don't understand why they'd be outside our house".

Ms Spear described the situation as “scary.”

"It's obviously kind of an upsetting thing to have protestors outside your house, and a little bit scary," she said. "You don't really know what they're doing there".

She also said she was confused about what the group was protesting against.

"One of the signs, I think, said 'Irish lives matter' and then there was another one that maybe mentioned refugees," she said.

"To me, it's really confusing why they'd be outside Paul Murphy's house - our house - considering we're the ones that are fighting on housing, we're the ones opposing the Government's failed housing policies.

"We didn't go out and talk to them, so I don't really know what they're doing there".

Ms Spear said the protestors, who were there for over an hour, “were just kind of standing there, and it looked like they were taking pictures from across the road," she said.

"They were there for about an hour and a half - I think there were maybe about a dozen.

"I think it's very, very odd to be coming to a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighbourhood to protest one of the only TDs calling out Government corruption and housing policy.

"Particularly when you look at what they look like they're protesting about - I don't know why they're not at the Dáil.

"People have the right to peacefully protest - [but] I would not in any way be encouraging people, I wouldn't be promoting it, I wouldn't be organising any type of protest outside people's homes.

"I just don't think that's the best place to make your point," she added.

The incident generated heated debate online with George Hook comparing the protest to the infamous incident in 2015 when Mr Murphy was arrested for falsely imprisoning then Tánaiste Joan Burton at a water charges rally in Jobstown.

The former broadcaster and TV pundit wrote on Twitter: “Must be really tough. Imagine how Joan Burton felt?” to which Murphy simply replied: “Classy”.

Hook’s tweet refers to how Joan Burton was trapped in her car in 2014 with her adviser amid chaotic scenes when protestors banged on the car and shouted abuse.

The TD was arrested the following year with six other men for falsely imprisoning the then Tánaiste at the heated water charges protest in Jobstown.

Hook, clearly no fan of the Dublin TD tweeted at the time: “I hear Paul Murphy TD was arrested re the Joan Burton demo, while still in his pyjamas this morning. My heart weeps for him.”

Last year Murphy, said he had no regrets about how the 2014 Jobstown anti-water charges protests played out, claiming Socialist Party members played a "productive role" on the day.

Mr Murphy told the Irish Examiner's 'Let Me Tell You' podcast that, despite the fallout and subsequent court case, he does not regret how the day played out.

He said: "I think me and other members of the Socialist Party played a productive role on the day of the protest, that's the truth."

He later said it was “bizarre” to compare himself being attacked by right-wing protestors to how Joan Burton was treated at the water charge march in 2014.

Last September, Mr Murphy said he was assaulted leaving Leinster House as he was exiting the building to join a protest against defective apartments.

People later compared the two incidents online, but Mr Murphy said this is a “bizarre” thing to do, as one was a “community protest” and the protest where he was attacked was fuelled by members of the far-right.

"I think it is utterly bizarre that you are attempting to suggest that there is an equivalence between a community protest against water charges eight years ago and the far right who are physically attacking me,” he told Newstalk’s The Pat Kenny Show.

“I have always opposed any abuse, I have never participated in any of that.

“The jury found that I engaged in peaceful civil disobedience, sitting down on a road, that that is not the same as far-right abuse.

"It’s not about what happened to me, I’m absolutely grand but there are people being attacked by these people.”

The People Before Profit TD said didn’t think anyone would draw an equivalence between the two protests.

“No I didn’t think anyone would go there at all, I assume most people don't draw an equivalence between a community protest,” he said.

"There’s no allegation of assault against me, and me being arrested for false imprisonment for a sit-down protest which I was subsequently cleared after a jury trial, I don't think people would draw that.

"People understand the danger that the far right represents.

“I think most people can differentiate between a community protest and the right people have to protest, which there was a trial and everyone was cleared of criminal charges.”