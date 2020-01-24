TD in 'Mother Teresa' jibe at Quinn as former striker emerges from sidelines to take FAI role

And his arrival into the post signals the effective takeover of key FAI roles by a faction aligned to Quinn as members of his Visionary Group, Roy Barrett and Gary Owens, are already in place as independent chairman and interim CEO of the FAI.

But despite his pledge to defer his salary for the post, which he says will be a "fraction of what the old gang were at", referring to the €360,000 annual salary paid to previous CEO John Delaney, there has already been some scepticism over the appointment of Quinn.

"Mother Theresa [sic] - from the streets of Calcutta to Abbotstown! Spare me," was the reaction on Twitter from outgoing Sinn Féin TD and former Cork City FC board member Jonathan O'Brien.

Quinn (53) has had no formal role in Irish football or FAI affairs since he retired from international football in 2002, having won 92 caps.

But the former Sunderland chairman has been on the fringes of soccer politics in Ireland for a number of months, as the Visionary Group, which he heads, emerged last summer as one of the factions looking to overhaul the FAI with a plan to revamp the domestic league.

However, early proposals by Quinn, including a suggestion that Irish football could be improved by importing Brazilian players into the League of Ireland and getting them to declare for Ireland to play internationally, were greeted with derision.

Quinn's faction was one of two groups to make a presentation to FAI officials and club delegates at a convention last July, with a rival group, headed by Kerry-born tech entrepreneur Kieran Lucid, also staking a claim for a role in a new-look FAI.

In October, an FAI statement claimed "Niall Quinn's Visionary Group has withdrawn from the process", an allegation which angered Quinn's group who responded by saying the FAI had behaved in a "disingenuous manner by providing false information to the public".

The Visionary Group then took a step back from the public side of the process but the appointment this month of Roy Barrett, Gary Owens and now Quinn has given it a strong influence over the immediate direction of the FAI.

An FAI statement confirming Quinn's appointment said that his role "will focus on leading a future League of Ireland strategy, the overall development of the game in Ireland, including supporting grassroots and community initiatives" as well as "restoring and building key relationships and trust with key peer groups".

Speaking to Virgin Media, where he has been working as a pundit, Quinn said that he wanted to see more Government funding for the FAI.

"I will knock on the door every now and again to say 'remember us, you know there is a lot of money bet on football'.

"We've got these good things in place, the community development stuff, the player pathway, the League of Ireland, all of this I think deserves more than €2.9m a year," Quinn said.

