TD gives emotional account of homeless children staying in his own hotel

Fianna Fáil's Pat Casey said he could see from the demeanour of the children the toll their experience of homelessness was taking.

"My own hotel has been used for homeless families. I have seen them come in with children who don't want to engage with you because it's not a happy experience for them," he said.

"And the other side of it is hotel staff being asked to intervene with families with complex needs. They're not trained for that."

Mr Casey, who owns the Glendalough Hotel in Co Wicklow, said there must be collective responsibility for the situation.

Addressing Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy at the Oireachtas Housing Committee, he said: "You will have to take responsibility for this but we're all in this.

"You might be driving the bus and changing the gears but we're all on board."

His comments came as he lamented the many problems facing families today.

He said his office was bombarded with parents frantic because they had no school place for their child.

He said for four years Jigsaw, the charity that provides mental health services for young people, had been trying to expand to Wicklow but no premises could be found for it.

A relative of his own had gone through a period of self-harm and but for the fact that the family could afford to pay for private services, he was afraid of what might have happened.

He apologised for moving off-topic but said he spoke out of frustration.

His comments came as Mr Murphy defended progress on housing provision, insisting that those who kept saying nothing was being done about the situation were wrong.

"For the first time this decade, new dwelling completions over a 12-month period have exceeded 20,000," he said.

"There is good progress on delivery on social housing also. In 2014, only 419 social housing homes were built. This year, we will build more than 6,000."

There were tetchy exchanges when Solidarity TD Mick Barry pushed him to say how many were built by local authorities as opposed to housing charities or other bodies.

Mr Murphy eventually provided the figure of 910, telling Mr Barry to go out and "have fun with that" if he planned to use it to misrepresent the housing situation.

Mr Murphy told the meeting that the Residential Tenancies Board and the Rape Crisis Centre would carry out an extensive survey next year to establish whether landlords were pushing tenants for sex in return for security of tenure, as was claimed in the Dáil in recent times.

The meeting also heard claims from Independent senator Colette Kelleher that children in emergency accommodation were missing out on their vaccines.

Irish Independent