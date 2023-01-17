TD Gino Kenny says he ‘will not be intimidated’ as far right figures target his family

People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny has said he will not be intimidated despite threats from members of the far right to call to his family home this week.

Mr Kenny said the far right have been “targeting me and my family” since he attended a counter-protest which rejects an anti-immigrant stance taken at some protests in Ireland in recent weeks.

Mr Kenny, who represents Dublin Mid-West, was recently seen in a video posted to social media at the event, in which a man can be heard hurling abuse at him.

“Since Thursday members of the far right have been spreading lies about me and threatening to come to my home. I will not be intimidated. The majority of people in Clondalkin and across the country reject the far right and their message,” Mr Kenny said in a statement posted to social media.

“On Thursday I attended a counter-protest to those who were protesting outside a temporary centre for international protection applicants in Clondalkin. I felt it was necessary to counter the lies being spread by members of the far right and ensure that those seeking asylum were not intimidated.

“Since then, the far right has been targeting me and my family. They have spread lies about me and threatened to come to my home. It is sinister and it needs to be called out.

“The far right function on fear and intimidation. They target asylum seekers where they live, they spread lies and threaten anyone who stands up to them.

“I will not be intimidated. I will continue to challenge the outright hatred of the far right and I encourage those in my community and across the island to do the same,” he said.

There were multiple anti-immigrant protests held across Leinster and in Fermoy Co Cork, last week over the housing of international protection applicants in communities.

While concerned residents make up some of the crowds at the protests, government ministers and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris have been among those to point out a more sinister cabal of far right antagonists as being involved in organising and attending these events.

On Monday, Integration Minister Joe O’Brien said that some of the attendees at these protests were racist.

“Yes, there is no doubt. You only need to see what they say,” he told Newstalk Radio.