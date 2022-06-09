Ray Coyle, the businessman behind Tayto crisps and the founder of Tayto Park, has passed away at the age of 70.

A spokesperson for Tayto Park confirmed to Independent.ie that Mr Coyle died peacefully yesterday surrounded by his family.

Mr Coyle started his working life as a potato farmer. He famously raffled off 280 acres of land in 1982 in order to pay back money owed to banks as his business struggled.

He founded his Largo Foods in 1982 and it grew to own brands including Hunky Dorys.

In 2006 he bought the Tayto brand from C&C, and went on to found Tayto Park in Meath in 2008.

In 2015 he sold his final 25pc holding in Largo to Intersnack. He stepped down as chairman of Largo Foods in 2016.

Ray Coyle at the Tayto factory in Kilbrew, Ashbourne, Co Meath, in 2008. Photo: NEWSFILE/Fran Caffrey

Ray Coyle at the Tayto factory in Kilbrew, Ashbourne, Co Meath, in 2008. Photo: NEWSFILE/Fran Caffrey

The Tayto Park name will be dropped from the Meath theme park at the end of the year, although Mr Coyle had planned to retain ownership of the park.

