Tayto Park confirms 30 animals died at their zoo in 2016

Tayto Park has confirmed that 30 animals passed away at their zoo in 2016, but ensured that animals were cared for "deeply".

In a statement, the company said that the deaths counted for 7.9 per cent of the total 377 animals at the zoo.

The company said that releasing animal mortality rates results "in coverage which we believe was out of context". "While positives of new births, arrivals and breeding successes were noted, there was no consideration given to natural lifespan, age, biology when considering the death of an animal.

"This was frustrating for us and upsetting for our zookeepers, veterinarians and zoo managers. The animals they care deeply about, look after 365 days of the year, and know by name, are far more than numbers and statistics to them." The zoo added that the mortality rates are not alarming and that the zoo is inspected regularly by the Department of Arts Heritage and The Gaeltacht.

Read More: Tayto Park wants zoo deaths kept a secret due to 'negative press' "Tayto Park was commended, amongst other items, for its excellent health care programme, levels of cleanliness, spacious enclosures and exceeding best practise. "Unfortunately, death is inevitable, for creatures great and small and despite our best efforts, so it was at Tayto Park. The animals that died were chickens, rabbits, pheasants, sheep, pygmy goats, partridges, a goose, a hawk, a meerkat and our three very old pot-bellied Pigs Toot, Puddle and Pumbaa.

"Our beloved male Bald Eagle Arnold battled myositis with the best of care but very sadly he passed away. An infection saw us lose two of our much loved Goeldis and Tamarin, but the round the clock care of our dedicated team of keepers and vets meant that we saved the remaining group." Tayto Park continued to say that they were "very proud of the passion and professionalism of our team".

"The role and aim of Tayto Park Zoo is to continue to maintain the existing high standards of animal care and husbandry that we provide to all species part of our zoological collection. We look forward to maintaining our high standards in 2018 and continuing to contribute to the care and conservation of the animal population both here and internationally."

