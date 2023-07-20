Taylor Swift tour: tickets for all three Dublin gigs sell out in minutes with many fans left empty-handed

A screenshot of a person with more than 70,000 people ahead of them in the queue.

The wait to secure tickets for Taylor Swift’s highly-anticipated gigs in Dublin next year is over as Irish fans lucky enough to secure a code for the general sale queued for hours in an attempt to secure a much-coveted ticket.

Many of the close to 150,000 users that received a code for the sale, from the initial 500,000 that registered interest, were left without tickets today.

Many of the tickets for seated and standing areas that were not part of premium packages were sold out extremely quickly, with the sale for the third gig seeing General Admission Standing tickets sold out in less that 10 minutes. All but the most expensive premium package tickets, which begin at €371 per ticket, were gone soon after.

There were more than 70,000 people in the queue for tickets in the first of three general sales and all but premium package tickets were sold out within the first hour of the sale.

The second sale began at 1pm today for Saturday, June 29, next year and the General Standing tickets sold out within 16 minutes of going on sale.

After 22 minutes, Ticketmaster informed people that availability was extremely limited and that availability was largely restricted to premium packages which begin at €371 per ticket.

Fans were desperately scrambling to get their hands on tickets for the three gigs but most were left to wait until the third general sale at 3pm today to see if they could secure a ticket but just a small fraction of those that entered the queue ending up securing tickets for Taylor’s Eras Tour.

In total it’s believed 500,000 registered for the sale and roughly 150,000 were successful in receiving a non-transferable code which allows them to join the sale.

The gigs in the Aviva on June 28, 29 and 30 next year will hold approximately 60,000 each night and are among the most in-demand tickets for an event ever held on this island.

The general sale began at exactly 11am for the first gig on June 28, while the June 29 show tickets went on sale at 1pm this afternoon. The general sale for June 30 took place at 3pm today.

Only those who pre-registered for the sale weeks ago and were sent a code can participate in the sales today.

Those who are lucky enough to secure a code and are presented with the option to buy tickets could buy a maximum of four tickets.

There were reports of problems with people leaving the queue but these issues seem to have been sorted quickly and the queue for tickets was moving, if slowly for those in wait, generally.

Once the general sale began, the queue orders were randomised, with some people reporting more than 70,000 people ahead of them to get tickets.

Ticket prices for the concerts were as follows:

General Admission Standing Ticket - €126

Front Standing Left Ticket - €206

Front Standing Right Ticket - €206

Seated ticket - €86 - €206

Ready For It Package - €498.94

We Never Go Out Of Style Package - €371.28

It’s A Love Story Package - €445.75

I Remember It All Too Well Package - €573.40

Karma Is My Boyfriend Package Left - €743.62

Karma Is My Boyfriend Package Right - €743.62

From the get-go, Ticketmaster issued live updates to those queuing, informing them that General Admission Standing Tickets were in very short supply.

