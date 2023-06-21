Taylor Swift to play two Dublin dates at the Aviva Stadium in 2024 – and here’s how to get tickets

The Grammy-winning singer will perform on June 28 and 29 as part of her Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift has announced two concert dates for the Aviva Stadium in Dublin next year.

The Grammy-winning singer will perform on June 28 and 29 as part of her The Eras Tour.

"Excuse me I have something to say,” the star said on Instagram this afternoon.

"I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!

"Visit TaylorSwift.com/tour for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!!”

A label pre-sale is open to fans who participated in the UK & Ireland store pre-order offer for Swift’s most recent album Midnights between Monday 29 August 2022 and Thursday 27 October 2022.

Those fans will receive an email with pre-order details.

Fans can also now register their interest in the show on Ticketmaster, with a queuing system in place due to the popularity of the gig.

Ticketmaster is urging fans to register before the deadline of Friday June 23 at 11.59pm.

They warn this is “the only additional way to gain access to the Taylor Swift The Era Tour in Ireland.”

Registered fans who receive a unique code will have early access to purchase tickets in each city.

ARCHIVE: Taylor Swift sweeps the American Music Awards

Fans who want an opportunity to access ticket on-sales in multiple cities should register once for each city they would like to attend.

Taylor Swift UK store Midnights pre-order pre-sale access ticket sales start at Tuesday July 11 at 10am local time for Dublin as well as Edinburgh shows.

The pre-order pre-sale access ticket sales start a day earlier for London, and a day later for Cardiff and Liverpool shows.

The website uses the registration system to filter out buyers looking to resell tickets and instead aims to ensure fans can access tickets and attend the show.

"Registration does not guarantee access to the sale, or to tickets. We expect there will be more demand than there are tickets available,” Ticketmaster says.

“A limited number of fans will get access to the sale, and others will be put on the waitlist. Getting access to the sale doesn’t guarantee tickets. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

"If you aren’t initially selected, you’ll be placed on the waitlist and may receive an invitation if any further tickets become available.”