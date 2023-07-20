Taylor Swift tickets: tens of thousands anxiously queue for hottest ticket in town

A screenshot of a person with more than 70,000 people ahead of them in the queue.

The wait to secure tickets for Taylor Swift’s highly-anticipated gigs in Dublin next year is over as Irish fans lucky enough to secure a code for the general sale are now anxiously queuing.

There were more than 70,000 people in the queue for tickets in the first of three general sales and all but expensive premium package tickets were sold out within the first hour of the sale.

The second sale will begin at 1pm today for Saturday, June 29 next year.

In total it’s believed 500,000 registered for the sale and roughly 150,000 were successful in receiving a non-transferable code which allows them to join the sale.

The gigs in the Aviva on June 28, 29 and 30 next year will hold 65,000 each night and are among the most in-demand tickets for an event held on this island.

The general sale began at exactly 11am for the first gig on June 28, while the June 29 show will see tickets go on sale at 1pm this afternoon. The general sale for June 30 will take place at 3pm today.

Only those who pre-registered for the sale weeks ago and were sent a code can participate in the sales today.

Those who are lucky enough to secure a code and are presented with the option to buy tickets can buy a maximum of four tickets.

There were reports of problems with people leaving the queue but these issues seem to have sorted and the queue for tickets was moving, if slowly for those in wait.

Once the general sale began, the queue orders were randomised, with some people reporting more than 70,000 people ahead of them to get tickets.

Ticket prices for the concerts are as follows:

General Admission Standing Ticket - €126

Front Standing Left Ticket - €206

Front Standing Right Ticket - €206

Seated ticket - €86 - €206

Ready For It Package - €498.94

We Never Go Out Of Style Package - €371.28

It’s A Love Story Package - €445.75

I Remember It All Too Well Package - €573.40

Karma Is My Boyfriend Package Left - €743.62

Karma Is My Boyfriend Package Right - €743.62

From the get-go, Ticketmaster issued live updates to those queuing, informing them that General Admission Standing Tickets were in very short supply.

The seating plan for the gigs is as follows: