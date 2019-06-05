Taylor pulls no punches on rematch as crowds - and Ross - mark joyful return

Deafening cheers rang out in Terminal 2 as the 32-year-old Bray native walked through arrivals while holding her five lightweight championship belts. Airport security had to hold back the crowds, but Taylor was nevertheless happy to spend more than 20 minutes posing for pictures and signing autographs.

And among the throng was none other than Sports Minister Shane Ross, who never left her side during the airport reception. Mr Ross made sure to make his presence crystal clear after he was dogged with criticism in October for failing to attend the homecoming of amateur lightweight world champion Kellie Harrington.

The politician beamed with joy as the sporting hero honoured him with a signed photo.

Taylor, still looking bruised and sore from Saturday's clash with Delfine Persoon in Madison Square Garden, New York, said she felt "delighted" to be home. "I feel a lot better than I look right now, but it's great to be home," she said.

"I haven't been home in months so it's great to be on Irish soil again and to see all the supporters who came out here today - it's absolutely phenomenal. I think the best part of this is seeing so many female boxers from boxing clubs all over the country back me every step of the way."

Although her opponent confirmed that she will lodge an official complaint following her defeat, Taylor did not beat around the bush, revealing that a rematch is "inevitable".

"It was a very, very close fight but we knew from the earlier rounds that I won.

"This is what happens when the best fight the best. It was an absolute battle, I'm so glad I came out as the winner. I think a rematch is inevitable. It's a fight that people want to see again. I can't wait for it. It doesn't take any shine off [the victory] for me."

Young fans, inspired and emboldened by Taylor's success, travelled from all over Ireland to welcome their hero home. "Even though I don't box, I just really wanted to be here for Katie," said 14-year-old Kate Heeran, from Leitrim.

"I feel like this is a historic moment and just to see her in person would be amazing. It took us three hours to get here this morning, but she's worth it."

Dublin boxer Georgia Stewart (12), of Darndale Boxing Club, couldn't put into words what an inspiration Taylor is.

"She's just amazing, I can't even explain how much she means to me," she said.

"I would love to be in Katie's shoes one day and I'm already training four days a week. I can feel myself getting better all the time and have won a few fights recently so my dream would definitely be to get to her level."

Lucy Molloy (10), from Summerhill in Dublin's north inner city, has credited Taylor for her love of boxing.

"I train in Corinthians Boxing Club and always get so excited watching Katie fight because I love what she does. She's my inspiration and I can't wait to see her in person."

A motion will be tabled with Wicklow County Council this Friday to have a statue erected in Taylor's honour. However, she questioned if statues were only meant to be erected for dead people.

"I'm not sure how I feel about having a statue, but I'm just so grateful for all the support I've received from the whole country," she said.

Wicklow County Council announced a homecoming for Taylor on Friday at 7pm at Bray seafront, but she's also going to put her feet up and spend time with her nephews and nieces. "I've been in Connecticut training for the last six months so for the next couple of weeks I'm just going to have family time and recover."

Before the reception ended, Mr Ross managed to squeeze in a few words to express his support for Taylor. "On behalf of the Irish Government, we're really delighted to welcome Katie back here today as the undisputed world champion.

"She has become an icon for Irish people," he said.

