The taxpayer is to spend more than €350,000 on new bespoke, tailored uniforms for staff at Leinster House and Áras an Uachtaráin.

Taxpayers to spend more than €350k on uniforms at Áras and Oireachtas

The projected cost of the new "made to measure" uniforms for staff members at Leinster House is expected to total €317,225 and the bill for serving presidential staff uniforms at Áras an Uachtaráin is expected to hit €34,084, bringing the overall total to €351,309 (excluding VAT).

This follows Co Tyrone firm Tailored Image Ltd beating off competition from two other firms to secure the two separate contracts.

Tailored Image - which also has a Dublin office - has previously won contracts to provide uniforms for the Air Corps in the Defence Forces; for staff at Dublin's famous landmark café Bewley's; for more than 4,500 AIB staff; for transport staff at Irish Rail and Bus Éireann; and for staff at the five-star Ashford Castle hotel.

The supply contract is for a three-year period with a one-year optional extension, and Tailored Image Ltd will have to supply a host of different clothing items in "personal uniform packs" for the staff at Leinster House and the Áras.

For the workers of the Houses of the Oireachtas at Leinster House, Tailored Image is to supply ties and clip-ons for Captains of the Guard and caps, suits, overcoats, socks, belts and trousers for all male head ushers.

The firm, based at Moygashel outside Dungannon, is to also supply skirts, trousers, scarves, nylon black socks, long-sleeved shirts and coats for female ushers at the seat of Government.

As part of the contract, all ushers are to be provided with gloves and epaulettes, which are ornamental shoulder pieces on the uniforms.

At Arás an Uachtaráin, Tailored Image is to supply VIP Áras jackets, waistcoats and trousers, along with workwear for females, while males will be provided with clothing that includes Áras VIP jackets and trousers along with workwear.

