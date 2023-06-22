Taxpayer bill for Green TD Brian Leddin’s trip to Scotland soars as he refuses to take flights

Green Party TD Brian Leddin’s campaign to stay out of the skies when travelling abroad comes at a personal expense to himself and the State.

Despite previously holding a pilot’s licence, Mr Leddin now refuses to fly due to the carbon emissions emitted by the aviation industry.

However, new records show his stance on air travel has resulted in a bigger cost to the taxpayer when he has travelled abroad on Oireachtas business.

In October, Mr Leddin went to Aberdeen to visit an offshore wind farm with other members of the Oireachtas Environment and Climate Action Committee.

Official figures released under the Freedom of Information Act show the travel bill for Mr Leddin, who is chair of the committee, came to €457.84.

However, online price-comparison websites for flights to Aberdeen this coming October show tickets could be booked for as little as €77.

Even booking last-minute flights to go today would cost around €203.

Mr Leddin’s journey involved travelling from Dublin to Holy-head in Wales by ferry before taking a series of trains to Scotland.

He was joined on the official trip to Scotland by his Green Party colleague Senator Pauline O’Reilly, Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell and the secretariat of the Oireachtas Climate Committee.

Mr Farrell travelled by train and ferry to Aberdeen but flew home as he had meetings he had to attend in Ireland after the visit and could not afford to undergo the lengthy return journey.

His one-way flight cost just over €149, according to the Houses of the Oireachtas figures.

On This Day In History - June 22nd

Mr Leddin said it was his idea for his colleagues to travel with him by public transport to visit the offshore wind farm.

The Limerick city TD acknowledged that the cost of travelling by public transport is more expensive and said he would like to see governments move to encourage people to travel less by air by discounting bus, train and ferry tickets.

“I think it’s fair to say that some people might want to travel through ferry and train, and that’s generally more expensive and we need to address the cost difference compared to flying,” he told the Irish Independent.

“I also acknowledge we are an island nation and people have to fly, and people have different reasons for flying.”

Mr Leddin said the logistics surrounding travelling by public transport are also an issue and can be time-consuming compared with travelling by air.

Meanwhile, the Oireachtas confirmed the State generally only reimburses TDs and senators for the cost of the cheapest possible ticket to get to the destination they are visiting on business.

This means Mr Leddin generally has to cover the majority of his travel costs because of the higher price of travelling by rail, bus and ferry in most countries.

However, the Oireachtas, and thus the taxpayer, did cover the cost of his journey to Scotland.