Taxi driver who pleads guilty to sexually assaulting three female passengers had taxi licence revoked six weeks ago

Mansoor Uddin (41), a married father of three, who sexually assaulted three young women within two weeks had his case adjourned on Tuesday, to allow for the preparation of a psychological report.

Uddin of Castleway, Adamstown, Lucan, Co Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to sexual assault on January 30, 2016 and two sexual assaults on February 16, 2016.

During the hearing, the court heard that as part of his bail conditions a female passenger is not permitted to be a front seat passenger in Uddin's taxi.

However, it has been confirmed that Uddin had his license to drive a taxi revoked on February 28 – the day he pleaded guilty to the offences.

In a statement this evening, a Garda spokesperson said: “In February of this year (2019) a male taxi driver pleaded guilty and was convicted in the Criminal Courts of Justice on three charges of sexual assaults.

“Following the conviction, Garda Sergeant Aoife Cronin, National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) formally Blackrock Garda Station immediately referred the matter to the Garda Superintendent Carriage Office, Dublin Region. On the 28th February 2019 the Small Public Service Vehicle Licence was revoked with immediate effect for this male driver.”

Earlier today, the Dáil was told that it was“outrageous” and “frightening” that a taxi driver who pleads guilty to sexual assault can be allowed to continue to carry female passengers as part of bail conditions.

He wasn’t named in the Dáil but the issue was raised by Mr Ó Laoghaire during Leaders’ Questions being taken by Tánaiste Simon Coveney.

Mr Ó Laoghaire outlined details of the case and said the man in question had pleased guilty.

He added: “I accept that court decisions and sentencing are the remit of the judiciary and I will not be commenting on a way that influences that.”

He said he wanted to raise the issue of the safety of women.

He said: “Bail conditions have been agreed for this man that stipulate that he can continue to drive a taxi but that female passengers are not permitted as front seat passengers.

“Incredibly this man is still entitled to drive a taxi and carry passengers including women.

“This is outrageous. How can any woman feel safe in a taxi no matter where they are seated that’s being driven by a man who has pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual assault?”

He said it is “unsafe” and “absolutely wrong” and legislation should not allow it.

