Taxi driver walks into Lotto HQ to check tickets... and leaves as Ireland's newest millionaire

A Dublin taxi driver has been crowned Ireland's newest millionaire after walking into Lotto headquarters to check his tickets, only to leave with a massive cheque.

The shocked man regularly pops into the National Lottery office to have his tickets scanned, and today left €1 million richer.

He scooped the top prize in the Daily Millions draw from January 14.

“About once a month I gather all of my lottery tickets from the car and get them checked behind the desk at the National Lottery office in Dublin city centre. The receptionist was checking my tickets one by one when all of a sudden, she hands me back this particular ticket, smiled at me and calmly whispered, congratulations, you’ve won a million euro. I was absolutely stunned, I just didn’t know what to do!” he said.

He hasn't let the money go to his head as he went straight back to work afterwards.

“This is just unbelievable. I think it’s going to take a lot of time for this to properly sink in. I’m heading straight back to work for the day because I think it’s the best thing for me to focus the mind! I have always dreamed of having a brand new house beside the beach so it’s definitely something I’ll be thinking about as I drive around the city for the rest of the day,” he smiled.

A Lotto spokesperson described it as a "magical" moment.

