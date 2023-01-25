Taxi driver claims filling station attendant called him a racial slur after twice refusing to unlock pump

Daniel Asari says he waited 30 minutes for a diesel pump to be unlocked for himat the Sweeney Oil filling station in Headford Road, Galway city. Stock image

A taxi driver says he was refused a fill of diesel twice by a service station attendant who, he claims, called him “the n-word” when he complained.

The filling station’s operator claims there was no racist discrimination – only a row over a late-night sandwich order.

Taxi driver Daniel Asari told the Workplace Relations Commission today he waited 30 minutes for a diesel pump to be unlocked for him in the early hours of Thursday, March 31, last year at the Sweeney Oil filling station in Headford Road, Galway city.

Mr Asari has now brought a complaint under the Equal Status Act 2000 against the management of the filling station, alleging unlawful racist discrimination.

“He [the attendant] was looking at me. I opened the hatch to fill the tank. The nozzle was in the tank for five to ten minutes when I went to tap on the window… He said ‘Go,’” Mr Asari told the tribunal.

He said other customers “came and went” while he was waiting, and were served fuel and cigarettes from the hatch.

Mr Asari said when he went to complain again, having waited 30 minutes at this point, the attendant started to record him on his phone, and he left, going to the garage the following day to complain.

Mr Asari said he went to the service station again two nights after the first incident, finding the same attendant on duty and the pump locked again.

“I approached to ask him to allow me to fill the tank. He was using his phone camera to film me… calling me names, n***** and stuff,” Mr Asari said.

“He threatened to meet me in court, names calling, the n-word and all of that.”

Adjudicating officer Janet Hughes asked: “Is that that particular racial slur?”

Mr Asari replied: “Yes. I was called that name, I think, because of my colour. After I waited, and then I called the guards. I explained the details of everything that happened. The gardaí said they’re not in a position to make a decision and I should get my lawyer.”

The tribunal heard that although it was the service station’s policy to require pre-payment, this did not apply to taxi drivers.

Mr Asari said he was a regular there, but he had never met the attendant on duty prior to the first occasion.

The tribunal heard Mr Asari served Sweeney Oil Retail Ltd with papers in the case, but group manager Liam Killeen, who appeared to defend the claim, said the correct respondent company in respect of the Headford Road service station was a related company at the same address, XYZ Retail Ltd.

Cross-examining the complainant, Mr Killeen told the tribunal he had interviewed the station attendant after the second alleged incident came to his attention.

He said the man had stated Mr Asari had looked for a BLT sandwich to be made up for him after the deli was closed.

“On this occasion a sandwich was sought from the deli as opposed from a pre-packed sandwich from the grab-and-go stand. My question is, did the altercation arise from that,” Mr Killeen said.

Mr Asari replied: “There was no altercation, no issue with a sandwich or any other item.”

Mr Asari’s evidence was he had been in the habit of buying a pre-packed sandwich and a coffee in this petrol station “every night”.

“I didn’t ask for a sandwich to be made. I asked for a sandwich already made,” Mr Asari said.

Mr Killeen said: “If Mr Asari says he was called names, we wouldn’t condone that.”

Later Mr Killeen said: “We apologise to Mr Asari if he was called names.”

He said the attendant had left the firm’s employment last June after receiving a verbal warning for not dispensing fuel to Mr Asari on the second occasion.

The adjudicator asked Mr Killeen: “I note you’ve apologised ‘if’ anything may have been said but do you accept inappropriate language was used by your employee to Mr Asari?”

Mr Killeen replied: “Well, when I interviewed the employee he denied that he used any racial slur.”

He said he had viewed CCTV footage of the second alleged incident, which had no sound, which he said showed Mr Asari at the hatch with his phone out and making “hand movements”.

“Our man was inside the window, he was animated,” Mr Killeen said.

Gardaí could be seen arriving in a van 20 minutes later and speaking to Mr Asari for around 30 seconds before they and the complainant left the scene, Mr Killeen said.

“I cannot find it at the moment and there’s no sound on the CCTV,” he said of the footage.

Mr Killeen was not cross-examined on his statements, as the adjudicating officer had said it would not be necessary for him to take an oath as he was not a direct witness to either alleged incident.

Deirdre Sharkey, for Mr Asari, said if her client were an Irish or white person, "he wouldn’t have been treated in that manner" and she asked the adjudicator to find Mr Asari had been discriminated against on the grounds of race.

But Mr Killeen denied discrimination and said 30pc to 40pc of the service station’s customers were “non-Irish people”.

“Everyone who comes to our shop is a customer. We strongly deny we refused to serve this man on the grounds of creed or race,” he said.

“The denial of service was nothing to do with race. It was due to Mr Asari looking for a BLT from the deli which we don’t serve at that hour.”

Adjudicator Ms Hughes is to give her ruling at a later date.